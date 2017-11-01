Resource fair for families at PVCC

PREP Parent Resource Center’s Free Information and Resource Fair for families will be held on Saturday, November 11th from 9am until 12:30pm at Piedmont Virginia Community College.

Piedmont Regional Education Program’s Parent Resource Center provides information and support to parents of children with disabilities or special needs and serves families in the City of Charlottesville, Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, and Louisa counties.

Parent Resource Center events are free and open to everyone.

Information sessions will be at 9:15, 10:30 and 11:45am and include these topics:

The ABCs of ABA (Applied Behavior Analysis): Facts and Fallacies

Understanding Social Security Disability Claims

Gateway to Services and Case Management

Making a Successful Transition from High School to College

Guardianship and Alternatives to Guardianship

Special Needs Trusts and ABLE Savings Accounts

IEP Meetings – Ins and Outs

The ADHD Brain

Navigating Medicaid Waivers

Community organizations will have resource tables to share information about available services.

Registration is encouraged, but is not required.

For more information, details on each presentation, or registration; contact:

Deborah at 434-975-9400 ext. 68032 or email danama@k12albemarle.org