 jump to example.com
 

Researchers take a TEAM approach to Haiti’s development challenges

Published Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, 10:05 pm

Haiti has been the focus of international development assistance for decades. Despite countless efforts, life is still tenuous for its 10.5 million citizens.

team haiti

TEAM Haiti, a group of Virginia Tech faculty and graduate students, met with community groups in rural Haiti.

A group of Virginia Tech faculty and students traveled to Haiti in August to test a development model that may bring sustainable change to Haiti’s rural communities.

Based on Virginia Tech’s community development model in Malawi called TEAM Malawi, TEAM Haiti formed to assess whether the components of the TEAM approach – technology, education, advocacy, and medicine – could work in the Caribbean nation.

The Office of International Research, Education, and Development (OIRED) sponsored the group’s scoping mission.

“The model focuses on close collaboration among local partners, people in communities, and faculty and students from the TEAM disciplines,” OIRED Executive Director Van Crowder said. “The idea was to see if the model can help improve food security, agricultural sustainability, nutrition, health, and education for people in Haiti.”

 

Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician

Stable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.

Faculty and students on the Haiti trip were:

  • Laura Zanotti, associate professor of political science, College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences
  • Wade E. Thomason, professor in the Department of Crop and Soil Environmental Sciences and Extension grains specialist, College of Agricultural and Life Sciences
  • Andy Muelenaer, associate professor of pediatrics, Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine
  • Kathy Hosig, associate professor, population health sciences, director, Center for Public Health Practice and Research, Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine
  • Junior Beauvais, from Fondwa, Haiti, master’s student in the Department of Agricultural, Leadership, and Community Education
  • Sara Simeunovic, from Chicago, master’s student, Department of Political Science

Zanotti and Thomason led the mission, and Beauvais arranged meetings and logistics while also helping the team understand the cultural landscape. He also is known for an international award he won for setting up a seed bankto help farmers retrieve heirloom black bean seeds.

The trip’s start in Port-au-Prince included a meeting with Paula Caldwell St-Onge, Canadian ambassador to Haiti, who offered perspectives on the political and economic climate and shared contacts for potential collaboration.

Working with Virginia Tech’s long-term partners at the University of Fondwa, the group undertook a needs assessment. A community of approximately 10,000 people, Fondwa is a key food producer for Haiti. Like much of the country, it faces steep challenges. Pregnant women and infants die at some of the highest rates in the world. Food grows in abundance part of the year but can’t always be properly stored and preserved.

In the community of Cherident, where Simeunovic works with the organization Haiti Heathcare Partners, the team visited a health clinic and met with midwives, or matwons. Most women in rural areas give birth at home, and matwons often travel long distances to help them. The matwons, who are all volunteers, need small stipends and training that integrates traditional skills with modern medicine so they can continue to provide their  vital service, Simeunovic said.

One of the team’s more powerful encounters occurred when the team was “meeting with farmers at a technical school when the facilitator said, ‘There’s a church gathering and they want to meet with you,’” Thomason recalled. When the team went to the nearby open-air church, the pastor stopped the service and invited the group to hear parishioners’ concerns about lack of proper health care, nutrition, and education for their children.

The team identified the need for the type of extension, engagement, and outreach activities undertaken in the United States by land-grant universities, such as Virginia Tech, including training in agriculture, health, and business management. A potential partnership with the University of Fondwa and other groups could develop such programs, group members said.

Muelenaer said he saw potential collaborations in many encounters, such as when he learned that access to health care could involve as much as two hours of travel by bike or motorcycle or even longer by donkey. Virginia Tech students’ creativity might be brought to bear if, collaborating with local health organizations, they could use GIS data to map health resources and develop motorcycle- and bicycle-based ambulances.

Zanotti said she plans to work some of her findings from the trip into her teaching to challenge students “to devise sustainable community-based development possibilities in the context of lack of governance and scarcity of resources.”

In Blacksburg, the team’s next steps are to reflect upon their experiences and connections, refine recommendations, and work with the Office of International Research, Education, and Development to develop a strategy to obtain funding for a Virginia Tech TEAM Haiti project.

“The TEAM philosophy fits in Haiti,” Muelenaer said. “What I saw reinforces the model itself and shows how, with some modifications, it can be used effectively in Haiti.”

Written by Dana Cruikshank

 
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Nate to unleash heavy rain, threaten urban flooding across Northeast Monday
Charlottesville leaders comment on latest white supremacist rally
Kaine highlights need in Puerto Rico after visit
Medical student explores alternative approaches to opioid addiction treatment during public health emergency abroad
Charlottesville wins 2017 WaterSense Partner of the Year Award
McAuliffe announces RFP to deploy $14 million for electric vehicle charging infrastructure
Albemarle County releases 2017 Citizen Survey Results
Farm Bureau foundation, Agriculture in the Classroom strengthen collaboration
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.