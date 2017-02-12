 jump to example.com

Rescuing Jesus’ author and journalist Deborah Jian Lee to speak at EMU

Published Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, 7:55 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

Deborah Jian Lee

Featured photo caption: Journalist, radio producer, professor and author Deborah Jian Lee will visit Eastern Mennonite University on Wednesday, Feb. 15, for two public events. (Photo by Luis Bacca)

Journalist, radio producer, professor and author Deborah Jian Lee will visit Eastern Mennonite University on Wednesday, Feb. 15. The 10 a.m. chapel in Lehman Auditorium and a 4 p.m. colloquium, “Faith From the Margins,” in the seminary’s Martin Chapel are open to the public. In addition she’ll also participate in several events with students.

Lee’s work often takes her to the fringes of societies: whether of Chinese family structures or evangelical Christianity. Her first book, Rescuing Jesus: How People of Color, Women and Queer Christians are Reclaiming Evangelicalism (Beacon Press, 2015) examines the counter-cultures of the American church.

Jian Lee is currently touring the U.S. speaking about Rescuing Jesus and the social issues it references.She’s also had a successful career as a freelance journalism. With colleague Sushma Subramanian, Lee produced an award-winning radio documentary about one of the “bachelor villages” of China, where aging straight men face a life without a romantic partner due to the population’s gender imbalance. She has been published in The Atlantic, Forbes and Self, among others.

In childhood, she joined a Chinese immigrant church, seeking solidarity in the face of racially-motivated bullying at school. However, the church’s exclusion of the LGBTQ community prompted her to leave religion as a young adult.

As a journalist years later, Lee encountered a pro-LGBTQ faction of Christianity – an “underground” queer group at the evangelical Biola University. “Those queer and ally evangelical college kids embodied the very teachings of Jesus that compelled me to call myself a Christian back in my youth,” says Jian Lee in an article for “Believe Out Loud,” an online Christian network that advocates for LGBT equality.

“When you’re looking at the millenials, you’re definitely seeing this reinvention of what church is,” she said in an episode of National Public Radio’s “On Point. “I see the church changing radically, and I see churches who are able to invite and readily include and celebrate the diversity of humanity – those are the ones that are going to survive.”

 

Learn more

Lee joins two other experts to speak about millenials in the church in an interview with Tom Ashbrook for “On Point.”

Read a review of ‘Rescuing Jesus’ in the Los Angeles Review of Books.

In Asian America: The Ken Fong Podcast, Jian Lee discusses her book, intersectionality, purity culture and her own spiritual story.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Virginia Tourism announces Valentine's Day Instagram sweepstakes

The Virginia Tourism Corporation announces a Valentine's Day Instagram sweepstakes beginning Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 19.

AG Herring argues against Trump immigration ban

AG Mark Herring made the nation's first arguments in court on why President Donald Trump's immigration ban should be stopped.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA, Tech ready for another Clash

Chris Graham and Scott German preview Sunday's rematch between #12 UVA and Virginia Tech.

Two charged in connection with Augusta County rest area incident

A second individual has been charged in connection with an incident at an Augusta County rest area on Interstate 81.

Nelson County hit-and-run fatality investigation closed: No charges

'Hilleman' screening, discussion coming to Wayne Theatre

"Hilleman: A Perilous Quest to Save the World's Children" is screening at the Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Robotic surgery program expands options at Augusta Health

With the acquisition of a da Vinci Xi robotic surgery system, Augusta Health has begun offering robotic surgery as an option.

Poll: Americans now evenly divided on Trump impeachment

The Internet just about broke down two weeks ago when we reported that a third of Americans backed the impeachment of President Trump.

House passes amended 2016-2018 state budget

The Virginia House of Delegates passed an amended two-year state budget Thursday.

VDOT: Slush, snow for morning commute

Forecast winter weather in the Shenandoah Valley region may produce wet snow and slush for the morning commute.

 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 