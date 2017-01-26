Republicans advance bill to rig Electoral College

Virginia’s congressional districts are already rigged. Now House Republicans are pushing through a bill to rig the Electoral College based on the rigged districts.

“Virginia is one of the most gerrymandered states in the country, and now House Republicans want to base our system of electing a president off of boundaries they drew to benefit themselves,” said House Democratic Leader David J. Toscano, commenting on a Republican-controlled subcommittee vote to advance a bill that would rig Virginia’s electoral college system by awarding votes based on gerrymandered Congressional districts.

The bill will come before the full Privileges and Elections Committee on Friday, Jan. 27 at 9:30 a.m. in the 9th Floor Appropriations Room of the General Assembly Building. A livestream of the committee will be available online at eyesonrichmond.org, courtesy of Progress Virginia.

“A system in which politicians have strategically chosen their voters and drawn out opponents is not democratic; it’s rigged,” Toscano said. “Voters deserve to choose their representatives, but in Virginia, it’s the other way around. We call upon the Speaker of the House to immediately send a redistricting amendment to the floor for a full vote.”

“HB 1425 is a distressing and disenfranchising piece of legislation,” said Caucus Chair Charniele Herring. “Because our Congressional districts are so gerrymandered, this bill will distort election results and dilute the power of individual voters. There should be no further action on this proposal until lawmakers are no longer drawing the lines. We look forward to a full floor vote on an amendment to create an independent redistricting commission.”