Republican delegates tout Pam Carter in Augusta County supervisor race

Published Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, 1:39 pm

augusta countyDels. Dickie Bell (R-Staunton), Ben Cline (R-Lexington), and Steve Landes (R-Weyers Cave) today issued the following endorsement of Pam Carter for the Augusta County Board of Supervisors in the Pastures District.

“Pam’s commitment to cutting wasteful government spending will serve the Board well,” said Landes. “Her desire to enhance public safety and the quality of life for Augusta citizens is to be commended. Pam understands the importance of economic development and will work with business and industry to ensure Augusta County remains an attractive location for business,” said Bell. “She shares our conservative values and will be a welcomed addition to the Augusta County Board of Supervisors,” said Cline.

Carter is a resident of Swoope. She is a registered nurse with a background in occupational health and safety. She currently works at Houff Corporation in Weyers Cave as an environmental health and safety officer and is adjunct faculty at Mary Baldwin University Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences teaching in their nursing program. Pam also served as National President of the American Association of Occupational Health Nurses where she demonstrated her leadership skills, budget oversight, coordination and allocation of resources.

Bell represents the 20th District, which includes Highland County, portions of Augusta and Nelson Counties, and the Cities of Staunton and Waynesboro. Elected to the House of Delegates in 2009, he is currently serving in his fourth term. Cline represents the 24th House District, including the Cities of Lexington and Buena Vista, Bath County, Rockbridge County, and parts of Amherst and Augusta Counties. He was elected in 2002, and re-elected to his eighth term in November 2015. Landes represents the 25th House District, which includes parts of Albemarle, Augusta, and Rockingham Counties. Elected in 1995, Landes is currently serving his eleventh term in the Virginia House of Delegates.

