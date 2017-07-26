Republican attorney general candidate John Adams endorsed by 47 sheriffs

John Adams, the Republican nominee for attorney general, announced today that 47 sheriffs have endorsed his campaign for attorney general. The endorsements include sheriffs from every region of the Commonwealth, as well as some of Virginia’s largest localities, such as the counties of Chesterfield, Henrico, Prince William, and Loudoun, and the cities of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.

“As a first time candidate for office, it means a great deal to me to receive the support of so many of our finest law enforcement officials from all over Virginia,” said Adams. “Public safety will be a top priority when I am attorney general, including effectively combating the heroin and opioid crisis, fighting rising gang violence and violent crime, and ensuring our children and families are safe in their communities. Virginia’s sheriffs are critical to this work. And they will know that, as a former federal prosecutor and Naval officer, I will work as a team with them and have their backs every step of the way.”

Sheriff Michael Chapman (R-Loudoun County) said, “As a former federal prosecutor committed to law and order, a private sector attorney, and a life-long Virginian, John Adams has the perfect background to be an outstanding Attorney General for our Commonwealth. He understands the unique challenges law enforcement officials face today in taking on gangs, drugs, and the expanding opioid crisis and will be proactive in addressing all of these difficult issues. He has my full support.”

Sheriff Glendell Hill (R-Prince William County) said, “John Adams is the leader that will fully support and listen to the needs of Virginia’s law enforcement officers in protecting citizens and communities across the Commonwealth. John and I both share a lifelong commitment to public service, and I know he will put enforcing the laws of our Commonwealth and defending our citizens above all other interests. For these reasons I fully support John Adams for Attorney General.”

Sheriff Karl Leonard (R-Chesterfield County) said, “Ending Virginia’s heroin and opioid epidemic is going to take bold leadership and real action from our next attorney general and that’s why I am supporting John Adams. We have to get innovative and creative in our approach to helping people who need treatment and serious about prosecuting those who are hurting our parents, children, and friends.”

Sheriff Patrick McCranie (I-Lancaster County) said, “As a former prosecutor and Navy veteran, John has the experience we need in our next attorney general. Whether it was going after people who used a gun to commit a crime through Project Exile, or patrolling ships in the Persian Gulf, John knows how to lead teams of people to get results.”

Sheriff Ken Stolle (R-Virginia Beach City) said, “Public safety is an incredibly important issue this campaign, especially with the rising violent crime we are seeing in cities and counties across Virginia. John’s experience as a federal prosecutor will bring the leadership and ideas to the attorney general’s office that we need to combat crime, and get serious about Virginia’s heroin and opioid epidemic.”

Sheriff Jack Stutts (I-Southampton County) said, “John is not a politician, and as someone who has never run for office before it is impressive to see the support he is receiving from all over Virginia. It shows that law enforcement supports someone who knows how to lead on public safety issues, bring people together to get results, and will be an advocate for the issues facing sheriffs and our communities.”

Sheriff Richard Vaughan (I-Grayson County) said, “John is committed to the military, law enforcement, and the rule of law. That’s why he has my support. His background in public service makes him well-equipped to handle the tough issues he will face as attorney general.”

A list of the 47 sheriffs who have endorsed John Adams to date is below:

J.E. “Chip” Harding, Albemarle County (R)

Michael J. Brown, Bedford County (R)

Ronald N. Sprinkle, Botetourt County (R)

Brian K. Roberts, Brunswick County (I)

C. Ray Foster, Buchanan County (R)

W.G. “Billy” Kidd, Jr., Buckingham County (I)

Steve A. Hutcherson, Campbell County (I)

John B. “J.B.” Gardner, Carroll County (R)

Jim O’Sullivan, Chesapeake City (R)

Karl S. Leonard, Chesterfield County (R)

Bobby G. Hammons, Dickenson County (R)

Robert P. “Bob” Mosier, Fauquier County (R)

Brian J. Craig, Floyd County (R)

Darrell W. Warren, Jr., Gloucester County (R)

Richard A. Vaughan, Grayson County (I)

Steven S. Smith, Greene County (R)

David R. Hines, Hanover County (R)

Michael L. Wade, Henrico County (R)

Robert J. Deeds, James City County/Williamsburg City (R)

Steve F. Dempsey, King George County (I)

J.S. “Jeff” Walton, King William County (I)

Patrick McCranie, Lancaster County (R)

Gary B. Parsons, Lee County (R)

Michael L. Chapman, Loudoun County (R)

Donald T. Sloan, Lynchburg City (R)

L. Mark Barrick, Mathews County (I)

R.W. “Bobby” Hawkins, Jr., Mecklenburg County (I)

David P. Bushey, Middlesex County (I)

C.H. “Hank” Partin, Montgomery County (R)

James R. “Doc” Lyons, Northumberland County (I)

Michael W. “Mike” Taylor, Pittsylvania County (I)

Brad W. Nunnally, Powhatan County (I)

Glendell Hill, Prince William County (R)

Mark R. Armentrout, Radford City (R)

J. Eric Orange, Roanoke County (R)

Bryan F. Hutcheson, Rockingham County (R)

Timothy C. Carter, Shenandoah County (R)

J.B. “Jack” Stutts, Southhampton County (I)

David P. “DP” Decatur, Jr., Stafford County (R)

Matt Robertson, Staunton City (R)

Kenneth W. Stolle, Virginia Beach City (R)

Daniel T. McEathron, Warren County (R)

Joe Harris, Jr., Waynesboro City (R)

Les R. Taylor, Winchester City (R)

Ronnie Oakes, Wise County (R)

W. Keith Dunagan, Wythe County (R)

J.D. “Danny” Diggs, York County/Poquoson City (R)