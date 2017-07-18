Republican AG candidate John Adams raises $230K in June fundraising period
Published Tuesday, Jul. 18, 2017, 9:44 am
Republican AG candidate John Adams raises $230K in June fundraising period
John Adams, the Republican nominee for attorney general, announced today that he raised $233,307 during the June 2nd to June 30th fundraising period. Adams has raised over $1.5 million total since he announced his campaign for attorney general.
“The support we continue to see makes it clear that Virginians want an attorney general who will be a leader for all Virginians and put the law above personal politics,” said Nick Collette, Adams’s campaign manager. “Time and again, we have seen Herring refuse to defend his client, the Commonwealth of Virginia, and even turn on his own client. Now, after having spent the last four years ignoring the law and Constitution of Virginia in pursuit of their political agenda, his donors such as the AFL-CIO are paying him back and hoping for four more years. Virginia wants an attorney general who will get the politics out of the office, and that’s why we are seeing growing support for John Adams.”
