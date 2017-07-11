Registration for SMAC swim team at the Waynesboro YMCA

The Waynesboro YMCA will hold registration for the upcoming season for the SMAC swim team on Monday, Aug. 28, at 6 p.m.

The SMAC swim team, led by new coach Bill Nicholson, who was hired last month after serving as the head swimming and diving coach at VMI for 15 years, is one of the longest running and successful swim clubs in Virginia.

For more information about SMAC, contact Nicholson at (540) 943-9622 or email bnicholson@smacswimming.org.