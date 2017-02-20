 jump to example.com

Registration opens for Inside Architecture + Design summer high school program

Published Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, 6:40 pm

inside architecture + design

High school students in the Inside Architecture + Design summer program participate in the “Marshmallow Challenge,” a competition to build the tallest freestanding structure using spaghetti, string, tape, and a marshmallow.

Inside Architecture + Design, an intensive summer program that immerses high school students in college-level design work at Virginia Tech’s College of Architecture and Urban Studies, is opening registration for its 19th year.

Led by internationally renowned faculty, the one-week program provides hands-on experience modeled on the curriculums of the School of Architecture + Design’s top-ranked programs and the award-winning first-year experience course taken by all architecture, industrial design, landscape architecture, and interior design students at Virginia Tech.

The program is open to rising 10th, 11th, and 12th graders. It will run June 25 through June 30. Registration is available on the Inside Architecture + Design website. Tuition is $560. Participants may opt to live and dine in a university residence hall during the program for an additional cost. Space is limited to 100 students and registration fills up quickly. The deadline to apply is May 12.

During its 19-year history, Inside Architecture + Design has welcomed more than 1,300 participants from around the world. The students spend their days working with educators and practitioners in exercises designed to stimulate discussion and discovery, providing insights into the ways designers think and work.

Studio design sessions involve studies of materials and process as well as model building to explore spatial conditions. Working with various materials and organizational principles, students gain a basic understanding of how design is linked to contemporary architecture and the related fields of industrial design, interior design, and landscape architecture.

Parents also have an opportunity to get involved during special presentations at the beginning and end of the week.

The program is led by founding directors Donna and Robert Dunay.

Donna Dunay, FAIA, G.T. Ward Professor of Architecture, received the 2012-13 Distinguished Professor Award from the Association of Collegiate Schools of Architecture. Her work has been recognized with three statewide Excellence in Architecture Awards from the American Institute of Architects and a Distinguished Planning Award from the Virginia Chapter of the American Planning Association. She is also the chair of the International Archive of Women in Architecture.

Robert Dunay, FAIA, professor and director of Virginia Tech’s Center for Design Research and an Association of Collegiate Schools of Architecture Distinguished Professor, served as a primary faculty advisor for the 2002, 2005, and 2010 Virginia Tech Solar Decathlon Competition sponsored by the Department of Energy, and for Lumenhaus, which won the 2010 Solar Decathlon-Europe Competition, earning a 2012 AIA Honor Award for Architecture. He has appeared before Congress as an expert on national energy issues, led design of a house for Extreme Makeover/Home Edition, and was recently awarded AIA Virginia’s highest honor, the William C. Noland Medal, for his profound and lasting impact on the architecture profession.

Email taylorcupp@vt.edu with questions about Inside Architecture + Design.

