Registration open for Valley Businesses Give Back

Published Monday, Apr. 24, 2017, 1:50 pm

Valley Businesses Give Back is an annual food and fund drive that gives Shenandoah Valley businesses the opportunity to engage in a friendly competition of who can raise the most money and collect the most non-perishable food for hungry neighbors in need.

Companies and organizations can register now through May 26.

Visit www.BRAFB.org/VBGB to register your company or organization.

VBGB began in 2011 and helps stock the shelves of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank during the summer months. We are grateful for the continued partnership and support of this effort from the Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce, Lexington-Rockbridge Chamber of Commerce, and Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce. Hershey Chocolate of Virginia has taken a lead role every year since its inception, as well. Over the past six years, local businesses and organizations have donated more than 46,000 pounds of food and collected more than $24,000 for our neighbors in need.

 

