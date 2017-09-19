Reggae artist Mighty Joshua enthralls at IX Art Park this Saturday

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Experience the spirit of reggae with Virginia’s reggae ambassador Mighty Joshua – this Saturday, September 23, 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at WTJU’s Freefall concert series at the IX Art Park, 522 2nd Street SE in Charlottesville.

Independent Reggae Artist Mighty Joshua enthralls audiences by opening minds and activating bodies through song. Sons of Ichibeiopens the show with rapid-fire hip-hop flows.

“Mighty Joshua shares his love of reggae music and culture with tremendous performances for the masses,” said Nathan Moore, WTJU General Manager. “He is an amazing showman, and we’re so thrilled that he is taking the stage for WTJU’s free fall concert series again this year.”

In addition to the amazing free music on Saturday, the event will also feature the first-ever Charlottesville-Albemarle Black Business Expo, supporting and celebrating local black-owned businesses. The Expo is hosted by WTJU, Lifeview Marketing, and the IX Art Park, with sponsorship from the Community Investment Collaborative, the UVA Office of Diversity & Equity, and the City of Charlottesville.

The Black Business Expo is free and open to ALL people from 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, including free workshops for business owners and managers 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. For more info or to register, email BlackBizExpo@virginia.edu.

“These local business owners add to our local economy, and I hope that a lot of folks will come check them out,” said Moore. “Attendance at the Black Business Expo is NOT limited to people who are African-American – all are warmly invited to attend the expo.”

WTJU’s Freefall concerts take place every Saturday through October 28, 2017. Concerts run 5:00-9:00 p.m. each week. Each family-friendly event in the Freefall series will feature FREE outdoor live music, art, local brews, food trucks, and beautiful fall weather at the IX Art Park, 522 2nd Street SE in Charlottesville.

The full schedule is online at freefallcville.com.