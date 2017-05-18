 jump to example.com

Red, white and blue farm trail event to benefit local disabled vets

Published Thursday, May. 18, 2017, 8:18 am

This coming Memorial Day will be commemorated throughout the Shenandoah Valley, but one truly unique event will also give back to local veterans that have paid a significant sacrifice for their service, members of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Harrisonburg, Chapter #24. Pebble Hall Wildflowers will host a Memorial Day Weekend Special May 27, 28, and 29 at their circa early 1800’s farm at 11 Pebble Hall Lane, Weyers Cave, VA. Guests can pick red, white, and blue flowers, picnic, take pictures, tour the nature museum and faerie garden, with 50% of the proceeds going to DAV #24.

newspaperPebble Hall Wildflowers is just one of more than 230 members along the Fields of Gold Farm Trail that traverses the Shenandoah Valley from north to south offering a wide-range of experiences with farm life, farming-related activities, and fresh local food, wine and craft beer.  Tucked into scenic spots along some of the most spectacular drives in Virginia, Fields of Gold businesses are a major part of the region’s tourism industry, attracting more than a million visitors that spent a total of $255.8 million in 2015, according to a recent study of Virginia’s agritourism industry.

The Fields of Gold Farm Trail originated in 2012 as a regional collaboration to help promote the region’s farms and their products. It currently covers eight counties and five cities, and is coordinated by the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission.  In addition to offering technical assistance to members, the Farm Trail provides visitors interested in learning about or participating in local agriculture great information and trip planning tools on the Fields of Gold website, as well as social media and newsletter options for keeping up with activities along the trail.

For more information on the Pebble Hall Wildflowers event contact Kathy Tourje at  540-421-7698 or visit them on Facebook.

