 jump to example.com

Red Sox shock Potomac with four-run 10th

Published Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, 12:11 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Despite two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning that sent Wednesday night’s matchup into extra innings, the Potomac Nationals (56-65, 23-28) fell 8-4 in 10 innings to the Salem Red Sox (68-53, 28-25).

p-natsThe P-Nats tied the game at 4-4 on an RBI single by 1B David Masters and a sacrifice fly by LF Dale Carey in the home half of the ninth inning, but RHP Gilberto Mendez (L, 3-3) surrendered consecutive two-run base hits in the 10th inning. The seventh loss in extra innings of the season for the P-Nats dropped the club four games behind Salem for a playoff spot.

There was very little offense over the first seven innings, as both starting pitchers put together a solid start. RHP Luis Reyes (ND) allowed just one run on four hits over six innings. For Salem, RHP Mike Shawaryn (ND) surrendered only two runs over five frames. Both starting pitchers struck out seven and departed in line for the decision, though both teams blew a save.

Potomac struck first with a run in the first inning, as Masters tallied a two-out RBI single. The Red Sox tied the game a half inning later, as 2B Jose Sermo hit a solo home run over the batter’s eye in straightaway centerfield. The P-Nats took the lead back in the fourth inning on another two-out RBI base hit, as a single by DH Daniel Johnson made it 2-1 Potomac.

The score stayed at 2-1 until the eighth inning, when Sermo struck once again. RHP Tommy Peterson, who pitched a scoreless seventh inning, walked the leadoff man CF Tate Matheny in the top of the eighth. Peterson departed for LHP R.C. Orlan, who walked 1B Conrad Gregor after a sacrifice bunt. With two men on, Sermo hit a towering home run to left field. His second home run of the night put the Red Sox on top 4-2.

LHP Daniel McGrath (W, 3-8) got the final out of the eighth inning for the Red Sox, but ran into trouble in the following frame. CF Jack Sundberg led off with a double, while C Taylor Gushue singled two batters later. Masters made it a one-run game with a single, and after RF Rhett Wiseman walked, Carey tied the game with a sacrifice fly to right field. With the winning run at third base, SS Edwin Lora took a called third strike and sent the game into extra innings.

The P-Nats went to Mendez to begin the ninth inning, and after he retired the first man that he faced, he allowed five straight Salem hitters to reach base. RF Mike Meyers made it 6-4 Salem with a bases loaded two-run single, while C Tyler Spoon followed with a two-run double. Down 8-4 after 9.5 innings, Potomac went in order against McGrath in the bottom half of the 10th inning.

In the loss, Potomac went just 4-17 with RISP and left 13 men on base. Salem had just three hits with RISP, but all three plated multiple runs. Wednesday night was just the second time in 30 appearances that Mendez surrendered four runs.

The P-Nats and Red Sox will conclude their four-game series on Thursday night at Pfitzner Stadium. RHP Kyle McGowin (0-1, 4.50) will start for Potomac. McGowin gave up two runs on five hits over four innings in his first Carolina League start on 8/12. For the Red Sox, LHP Logan Boyd (3-0, 2.10) will make his fourth start, and ninth appearance of the season for Salem. Boyd has gone six innings in three straight starts, and has a victory in each of his last two outings.

First pitch on Thursday is set for 7:05pm. The Potomac broadcast will get underway at 6:50pm with the P-Nats Leadoff Show. You can listen to the Potomac broadcast at potomacnationals.com or on the TuneIn Radio App.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Buies Creek rallies, tops Hillcats in extras
Bridgewater College announces arts, events for 2017 fall semester
Good neighbor agreement enables Virginia Department of Forestry, USFS to work together
Virginia Tech alumnus rocks MTV Video Music Awards
Senators sack Squirrels, take series
McAuliffe: ‘Path forward is clear’ on Confederate monument removal
Dr. Deborah Greubel appointed VP. dean of Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences
VDOT to conduct geological tests at Natural Bridge
Men’s soccer: Virginia picked second in ACC Coastal preseason poll
More than 9,000 ask Charlottesville to create peace memorial
American youths increasingly exposed to extremist messages online
Travel Channel coming to The Diamond this Friday
Warner, Kaine call on Sessions to step up efforts to combat hate-based violence
Tim Kaine: ‘We will not go back to the days of hatred and bigotry’
Statement from Dr. Ralph Northam on Confederate statues
NASCAR hands out penalties, suspensions prior to the UNOH 200 at BMS
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 