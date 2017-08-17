Red Sox shock Potomac with four-run 10th

Despite two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning that sent Wednesday night’s matchup into extra innings, the Potomac Nationals (56-65, 23-28) fell 8-4 in 10 innings to the Salem Red Sox (68-53, 28-25).

The P-Nats tied the game at 4-4 on an RBI single by 1B David Masters and a sacrifice fly by LF Dale Carey in the home half of the ninth inning, but RHP Gilberto Mendez (L, 3-3) surrendered consecutive two-run base hits in the 10th inning. The seventh loss in extra innings of the season for the P-Nats dropped the club four games behind Salem for a playoff spot.

There was very little offense over the first seven innings, as both starting pitchers put together a solid start. RHP Luis Reyes (ND) allowed just one run on four hits over six innings. For Salem, RHP Mike Shawaryn (ND) surrendered only two runs over five frames. Both starting pitchers struck out seven and departed in line for the decision, though both teams blew a save.

Potomac struck first with a run in the first inning, as Masters tallied a two-out RBI single. The Red Sox tied the game a half inning later, as 2B Jose Sermo hit a solo home run over the batter’s eye in straightaway centerfield. The P-Nats took the lead back in the fourth inning on another two-out RBI base hit, as a single by DH Daniel Johnson made it 2-1 Potomac.

The score stayed at 2-1 until the eighth inning, when Sermo struck once again. RHP Tommy Peterson, who pitched a scoreless seventh inning, walked the leadoff man CF Tate Matheny in the top of the eighth. Peterson departed for LHP R.C. Orlan, who walked 1B Conrad Gregor after a sacrifice bunt. With two men on, Sermo hit a towering home run to left field. His second home run of the night put the Red Sox on top 4-2.

LHP Daniel McGrath (W, 3-8) got the final out of the eighth inning for the Red Sox, but ran into trouble in the following frame. CF Jack Sundberg led off with a double, while C Taylor Gushue singled two batters later. Masters made it a one-run game with a single, and after RF Rhett Wiseman walked, Carey tied the game with a sacrifice fly to right field. With the winning run at third base, SS Edwin Lora took a called third strike and sent the game into extra innings.

The P-Nats went to Mendez to begin the ninth inning, and after he retired the first man that he faced, he allowed five straight Salem hitters to reach base. RF Mike Meyers made it 6-4 Salem with a bases loaded two-run single, while C Tyler Spoon followed with a two-run double. Down 8-4 after 9.5 innings, Potomac went in order against McGrath in the bottom half of the 10th inning.

In the loss, Potomac went just 4-17 with RISP and left 13 men on base. Salem had just three hits with RISP, but all three plated multiple runs. Wednesday night was just the second time in 30 appearances that Mendez surrendered four runs.

The P-Nats and Red Sox will conclude their four-game series on Thursday night at Pfitzner Stadium. RHP Kyle McGowin (0-1, 4.50) will start for Potomac. McGowin gave up two runs on five hits over four innings in his first Carolina League start on 8/12. For the Red Sox, LHP Logan Boyd (3-0, 2.10) will make his fourth start, and ninth appearance of the season for Salem. Boyd has gone six innings in three straight starts, and has a victory in each of his last two outings.

First pitch on Thursday is set for 7:05pm. The Potomac broadcast will get underway at 6:50pm with the P-Nats Leadoff Show. You can listen to the Potomac broadcast at potomacnationals.com or on the TuneIn Radio App.