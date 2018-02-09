Recreational marijuana laws call for increased security

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Reddit WhatsApp

With the legality of selling and growing marijuana for medical purposes increasing its coverage among US states, people are now more aggressive toward its acquisition. Marijuana growers, manufacturing plants, and dispensaries are now calling for increased protection and even full-time security guard services.

The need for a more focused and complex security plan has become more evident now, with California officially allowing the recreational use of marijuana starting January 1, 2019. With the passing of Proposition 64 in 2017, which allows the sale of the so-called wonder plant to adults not just for medicinal but even for leisurely purposes, retailers have to up their security measures to ensure their stocks are safe.

As of this writing, there are some 1,700 medical marijuana retailers in Los Angeles alone. Now that is plenty of companies that need a well-defined set of guidelines for security. And this number is only continuing to grow. If this Proposition is replicated in other cities and states, imagine the width of the market security services need to cover.

Ensuring Security on Site

When it comes to site security, dispensaries are now required to install both personnel on site and video surveillance systems. Shops that will still continue operations despite these stricter regulations also have to devise specific plans that must be reviewed and approved by the local police. Particularly, security cameras must have a resolution of not less than 1280 x 1024 pixels. Plus, these cameras must also be available to access remotely.

With these regulations in place – and it’s a long list – it only makes sense for marijuana retailers to start mapping out the details of their own security plans. The best way to devise a program that’s tailor-fit to their needs is to partner with a professional security guard service that is well-oriented with how cannabis is grown and kept.







Even small pot shops are required to hire guards not just to stay on site, but also to consistently monitor the stores. These monitoring systems include checking if all gates are locked, surveillance footage is constantly reviewed, and cash-handling and product storage facilities are secure. This meticulous and continuous process is further added to with the requirement that all growers and dispensaries should audit their operations and renew permits every year.

Why The Need For Increased Security?

The significantly high increase in burglaries on marijuana facilities is what mainly prompted these regulations. Because many cannabis dispensaries operate on a cash-basis only, the incidence of theft is higher than other regular businesses. In some cases, break-ins at marijuana shops have led to injuries and deaths.

All that said, guarding sensitive businesses such as marijuana shop is a must. With the many things that need to be complied with and security devices to be purchased and installed, retailers would be smart to hire professionals to make sure all bases are covered. Fast Guard Service LLC can help.

All our personnel are compliant and licensed by the Bureau of Security and Investigative Services. We effect only the strictest hiring process to ensure that only the professional, responsible, and alert officers are on site. In addition, we are expanding our team with more officers that have previous law enforcement and military experience. In short, Fast Guard Service LLC not just hires people who can stand by your store and act as guards. Our team are security experts in the truest sense of the word.

If you own a marijuana facility or work with a cannabis grower, it is time for you to consider your security plan before the new California requirements take effect. Give us a call at (844) 707-0574 and we’ll help you create the best program to keep you, your stocks, and your business safe.

Related Stories