Recreation Open House at Carver Recreation Center, Smith Aquatic and Fitness Center

The Charlottesville Parks & Recreation department will be holding open houses at Carver Recreation Center (233 4th Street NW) and Smith Aquatic and Fitness Center (1000-A Cherry Avenue) on Saturday, January 28, 2017.

Carver’s open house will be held from 10:00am – 2:00pm and include a facility tour, group exercise classes, and make and take crafts for the kids. Smith’s open house will be from 1:00pm – 5:00pm and include facility tours and free swimming. Light refreshments and prize drawings will be at both facilities.

Carver Event Schedule

10:00 am – 2:00 pm Free admission, Facility tours, Group exercise classes, Super bowl prep party, Open Gym Basketball

11:00 am – 2:00 pm Make and take craft and photo booth

Smith Event Schedule

1:00 pm – 5:00 pm Free admission, Facility tours

1:00 pm – 5:00 pm Recreation swimming, Lap swimming, zero-depth play structure, current channel and water slides will be open

1:00 pm – 3:00 pm Diving board is available.

For more information please call Carver Recreation Center at 434-970-3053 or Smith Aquatic and Fitness Center at 434-970-3072 or visit www.charlottesville.org/parksandrec.