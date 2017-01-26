Recreation Open House at Carver Recreation Center, Smith Aquatic and Fitness Center
Published Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, 10:44 am
Front Page » Events » Recreation Open House at Carver Recreation Center, Smith Aquatic and Fitness Center
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574
The Charlottesville Parks & Recreation department will be holding open houses at Carver Recreation Center (233 4th Street NW) and Smith Aquatic and Fitness Center (1000-A Cherry Avenue) on Saturday, January 28, 2017.
Carver’s open house will be held from 10:00am – 2:00pm and include a facility tour, group exercise classes, and make and take crafts for the kids. Smith’s open house will be from 1:00pm – 5:00pm and include facility tours and free swimming. Light refreshments and prize drawings will be at both facilities.
Carver Event Schedule
- 10:00 am – 2:00 pm Free admission, Facility tours, Group exercise classes, Super bowl prep party, Open Gym Basketball
- 11:00 am – 2:00 pm Make and take craft and photo booth
Smith Event Schedule
- 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm Free admission, Facility tours
- 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm Recreation swimming, Lap swimming, zero-depth play structure, current channel and water slides will be open
- 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm Diving board is available.
For more information please call Carver Recreation Center at 434-970-3053 or Smith Aquatic and Fitness Center at 434-970-3072 or visit www.charlottesville.org/parksandrec.
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion