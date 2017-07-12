 jump to example.com

Rebels rally, stun Harrisonburg, 7-5

Published Wednesday, Jul. 12, 2017, 8:54 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

After the Harrisonburg Turks (13-16) score five runs in the third inning, New Market (18-12) scores seven unanswered, including two winning runs in the ninth to win 7-5 last night.

Leading the way for the Rebels was Nick Barber, who went 3-for-3 with three RBI and one run scored. Alec Aleywine also had a good performance, going 1-for-2 with two runs. Nick DiPonzio was the only Turk to have a multi-hit stat line. He went 2-for-4 with 2 RBI and a run scored.

Thomas Durant (2-1) got the decision for the Rebels, pitching 5.0 innings and only allowing two hits and struck out four. Davis Kirkpatrick (3-2) took the loss. He pitched the last two innings and gave up two earned on three hits.

Tomorrow night the Turks travel to Charlottesville (20-6), who are the first to reach 20 wins on the season. Probable starters for the ball game are Rick Spiers (3-0) for the TomSox and Chris Farish (1-0), who were both featured in the All-Star game last Sunday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7pm.

NEW       0 0 0  0 3 1 1 0 2                7 11 2
HAR       0 0 5  0 0 0 0 0 0                 5 7 1

Pimentel, Durant (5), and Washer.
Studstill, Devermann (6), Devermann (7), Gregory (7), Kirkpatrick (8), and Lytle.
W – Durant (2-1), L – Kirkpatrick (3-2)

For additional game information, go to harrisonburgturks.com

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Study: Babies born big more likely to become obese children
AAA: Extreme heat can exact toll on drivers, passengers, cars
Tips to simplify your divorce
MicroHealth to create 65 new jobs in Fairfax County
New way to shut off genes speeds battle against genetic diseases
Metered parking pilot program approved in Charlottesville
Municipal Band of Charlottesville’s 95th Summer Concert Series continues at The Paramount Theater
Virginia women’s basketball adds Amandine Toi to recruiting class
Warner, Cassidy, Bennet, Young push for outcome-based arrangements with drug manufacturers
State Police: Woman assaulted on Interstate 64
Agreement to foster economic development between Virginia, Vietnam
Emmy winning drama Homeland to film in Virginia
ACC has nine selected to 2017 Mackey Award Watch List
McAuliffe announces $150,000 Virginia Tourism Growth Fund investment for Richmond Raceway infield redevelopment
2017 ESPY nominations include six from ACC
Registration for SMAC swim team at the Waynesboro YMCA
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 