Rebels rally, stun Harrisonburg, 7-5

After the Harrisonburg Turks (13-16) score five runs in the third inning, New Market (18-12) scores seven unanswered, including two winning runs in the ninth to win 7-5 last night.

Leading the way for the Rebels was Nick Barber, who went 3-for-3 with three RBI and one run scored. Alec Aleywine also had a good performance, going 1-for-2 with two runs. Nick DiPonzio was the only Turk to have a multi-hit stat line. He went 2-for-4 with 2 RBI and a run scored.

Thomas Durant (2-1) got the decision for the Rebels, pitching 5.0 innings and only allowing two hits and struck out four. Davis Kirkpatrick (3-2) took the loss. He pitched the last two innings and gave up two earned on three hits.

Tomorrow night the Turks travel to Charlottesville (20-6), who are the first to reach 20 wins on the season. Probable starters for the ball game are Rick Spiers (3-0) for the TomSox and Chris Farish (1-0), who were both featured in the All-Star game last Sunday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7pm.

NEW 0 0 0 0 3 1 1 0 2 7 11 2

HAR 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 7 1

Pimentel, Durant (5), and Washer.

Studstill, Devermann (6), Devermann (7), Gregory (7), Kirkpatrick (8), and Lytle.

W – Durant (2-1), L – Kirkpatrick (3-2)

For additional game information, go to harrisonburgturks.com