Readers urged to ‘pass’ on pets’ poisonous passive smoking

New research suggesting pets are potentially more at risk from passive smoking is shocking, if hardly surprising – and should encourage animal lovers to quit the demon nicotine. Stopping smoking will not only safeguard public and pet health, it will also help preserve a healthy bank balance.

Second hand smoke is already known to be a killer, but technology is about to start hurting people’s pockets, too. Sophisticated algorithms at the heart of modern pet insurance software can already reward responsible pet parents with lower premiums, and could be deployed to charge others more, for higher risk activities like exposing pets to smoking, for example.

YouGov research commissioned by Aquarium Software shows 69 per cent of us see our pets as important to thefamily as humans, and insurance keeps our pets healthier longer but it must be affordable. As 72 per cent of pet parents have no insurance, bringing prices down will help make pet insurance more accessible to all owners. It is essential for the long-term health of our pets to see a greater uptake in pet insurance; smokers, vapers, and those who overfeed their pets beware – you could soon find yourselves under an increasingly costly cloud.

By Mark Colonnese, Director, Aquarium Software