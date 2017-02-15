Rasoul’s childcare licensure bill unanimously Passes Senate
The State Senate has unanimously passed a measure to create new protections for Virginia’s children put forward by Del. Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke).
Currently unlicensed childcare facilities operated at public universities will have to obtain a license once the legislation is signed into law.
“This bill protects Virginia’s children by ensuring that childcare facilities are properly licensed and up to Department of Social Services standards,” said Rasoul. “Currently, public universities do not have to have a license to operate a childcare center. We worked with stakeholders to remedy this issue and I’m glad that my colleagues in the House and Senate passed the bill unanimously.”
HB 2156 will now go to Gov. Terry McAuliffe for his signature to become law.
