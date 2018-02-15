Rasoul, Peace launch Virginia State Future Caucus

Dels. Chris Peace (R-97) and Sam Rasoul (D-11) announced the creation of the bipartisan Virginia State Future Caucus, a brand-new caucus comprised of state delegates under age 45. The announcement is part of a nation-wide movement in state houses across the country where young legislators are seeking to find common ground in an era of hyper partisanship.

“I’m honored to serve as a Co-Chair of the Virginia Future Caucus and with my colleagues, support the work of the Millennial Action Project as we work to find new and innovative ways to tackle political issues that are important to younger generations,” added Del. Rasoul.

Del. Peace noted, “I’m thrilled to lead the Virginia Future Caucus with Del. Rasoul to ensure that the concerns of millennials are a priority when the Virginia House of Delegates sets its agenda each session.”

The caucus will focus on issues that Millennials care about, including student debt and clean energy. Virginia’s Future Caucus will be part of the Millennial Action Project’s national effort to support young elected officials as they work to break through partisan gridlock and reestablish political cooperation.

