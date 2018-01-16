Rasoul introduces bill closing gun show loophole

Del. Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke) has introduced a bill that closes a rarely discussed gun-show loop hole. HB 1394 requires a promoter of a firearms show to include a list of vendors that are selling or transferring a firearm.

“Right now, if someone is selling a firearm at a gun-show, they may not be listed as a vendor of firearms.” said Rasoul. “This bill will ensure that we know who is selling firearms on a regular basis. All we ask is that those who deal in firearms regularly be registered as a licensed firearm dealer.”

Protecting our Community (HB 1394): Requires a promoter of a firearms show to include in his list of vendors or exhibitors submitted to State Police information regarding whether a vendor or exhibitor was selling or transferring a firearm and, if applicable, the vendor or exhibitor’s dealer identification number.