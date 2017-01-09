Rasoul requests study to explore fairness in Virginia higher ed admissions
Published Monday, Jan. 9, 2017
Del. Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke) has filed HJ 585, legislation that would study rates of in-state and out-of-state undergraduate student admissions and enrollment at public institutions of higher education in the Commonwealth of Virginia as compared to other states.
“Virginia is fortunate to have top-notch institutions of higher learning, and we want to ensure that students here are getting a fair shot to study at them,” said Rasoul. “Our public universities are meant to prioritize the admission of in-state students. We want Virginia students to be successful and to have great opportunities right here in the Commonwealth. In order to ensure that that’s happening, I have filed legislation to ask the State Council on Higher Education for Virginia to perform a study that will compare our rates of admission with that of other states. By gathering comparisons and recommendations, we can continue Virginia’s strong reputation in higher education opportunities for its residents.”
HJ 585 will be heard after the General Assembly convenes this week in Richmond.
