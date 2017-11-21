Rasoul files bill in response to Equifax breach

Delegate Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke) has introduced legislation that would prohibit a credit reporting agency from requiring a consumer to pay a fee to place a security freeze on the consumer’s credit report.

“I am presenting HB6 to ensure our people are in control of their own credit without financial burden,” stated Rasoul. “After recently going through an identity theft crisis, I understand the costs, and worries associated with freezing your credit. Eliminating the security freeze cost will provide people with more power over their lives.”

HB6 will be heard when the General Assembly convenes in January of 2018. This bill will be apart of House Democratic Party top priorities that will return the power to the people.