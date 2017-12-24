The rapid rise of gambling on social media

Social media platforms allow for high levels of social engagement between users. A myriad of leading social platforms exists, including industry juggernauts Facebook, YouTube, DailyMotion, Twitter, Instagram, and others. Note that the social media platforms facilitate the promotion of social engagement, thereby enhancing the efficacy of the gambling games being hosted or promoted. Until relatively recently, the rudimentary television set was the centrepiece of the average household. Over time, TV sets evolved to become bigger, flatter, lighter, and increasingly interactive with multimedia functionality, HD visuals and Dolby Digital surround sound.

The advent of the Internet of things facilitated online interaction via TV. Multiplayer functionality in the form of competitive Internet-based games soon dominated proceedings. The industry began with video games through PlayStation, Nintendo Wii, XBox, and PC-based games, but rapidly evolved to include fully regulated gambling-style games. True to form, these games capture the essence of authentic Vegas-style entertainment, direct from social media platforms – on smartphones, tablets, phablets, PC, and Mac devices. The social component of these gambling-style games is evident in the interactive appeal on social media platforms. Players can enjoy real-time communication with friends, family, and acquaintances during gaming sessions.

The Incredible Evolution of Social Gambling

New games are readily available at the click of a button, with no lead time from manufacturer to market. Leading social media platforms such as DailyMotion, Vimeo and YouTube make marketing of these games a cinch, and the viral nature of high quality advertising brings these gambling games to your screen instantly. Professional gamers have supplanted traditional video gamers for a slice of the burgeoning social gaming scene. The opportunity to win mega-money prizes based on skill and strategy in games like blackjack and poker, or fun-filled pursuits like slots games is now evident across the spectrum. The stay-at-home freelancer has many entertainment options available in the form of social gambling games via social media engagement channels. Social casino games on Facebook are a case in point, and while there is no real money gambling element entailed in many of them, they form the bedrock of authentic social gambling from leading providers such as WinkSlots. Indeed, the numbers speak volumes, with this $100 billion + industry which is growing at a fearsome rate.

What Are the Most Searched Gambling-Related Terms on Social Media Channels?

Gambling on social media is more than a catchphrase, or even a trend. Gambling languages are skewed heavily in favour of English at 48%, Thai at 20%, Italian at 19%, Russian at 3%, Spanish Castilian at 3%, and 7% unrecognized languages. It is a reality that is evident from New Zealand in the East to the United States in the West. In fact, the demographics indicate widespread social acceptance of social gambling via iOS and Android apps on a wide range of PC, Mac, and mobile devices.

Engagement through community creation is precisely how many online casinos are generating huge player numbers. Various social channels such as Instagram, Google, and Twitter indicate new-age trends through the popularity of online gambling. For example, online gambling is the most searched phrase for the industry in Malta, followed by St. Helena, South Africa, Singapore, Australia, the United States, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Philippines, and Canada. That Malta and St. Helena top the list is especially notable, given the relatively small populations in these enclaves.

When it comes to online slots, it is not Malta that tops the charts; in fact that doesn’t even feature in the top 10. St. Helena ranks at #1, followed by New Zealand, Georgia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Latvia, South Africa, Australia, and Ireland. As far as social media platforms go, Twitter may not have the highest number of overall users, but it has a high number of active users, with some 328 million MAUs during Q1 2017.

The hashtag (#) social media tool allows for quick and easy measurement of search terms and phrases. When the search term SLOT was evaluated, some interesting results came up in the series of tweets. The top countries searching for SLOTS were the USA at 38.98%, followed by the UK at 22.88%, India at 4.24%, Russia at 5.08%, Italy at 6.78%, Argentina at 2.54%, Japan at 2.54%, Spain at 2.54%, and Sweden at 7.63%. Other important search terms such as #SLOTMACHINE also rank highly in this regard.

Social Media and Gambling: A Lesson in Diversity

Facebook recently integrated with Instagram, to great effect. These social engagement platforms have incredible potential to bring about high levels of interaction between fans, followers, and players. In terms of demographics for Instagram, millennials comprise the biggest chunk, with 59% of people between 18 – 29 using the service, and a total of 33% of all Internet users between 30 – 49 using Instagram.

Of all the cities in the world featuring prominently on Instagram, Las Vegas tops the charts. This gambling Mecca is a hive of activity for slots, card games, table games and the like. In second place is another gambling enclave, Atlantic City, followed by Macau in third, and then Monte Carlo. What’s particularly interesting about these heavily promoted Instagram cities is that last year, Monte Carlo, Macau, and Atlantic City were not featured in the top 16. Gambling and social media share a unique relationship, and much of it relates to the interests of gamblers posting and sharing their favourite pictures, attractions, and entertainment preferences on popular social sharing sites.

A Few Juicy Tidbits from Gambling Research Australia: