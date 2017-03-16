 jump to example.com

Ralph Northam on Trump, Gillespie budget, tax plans

Published Thursday, Mar. 16, 2017, 4:18 pm

ralph northamLt. Gov. Ralph Northam comments on President Trump’s budget and the Ed Gillespie tax plan, both released today.

First, on the Trump budget:

“President Trump’s budget proposal demonstrates a fundamental disconnect between his administration’s priorities and Virginia’s values. I am particularly disappointed by the total elimination of funding to clean up the Chesapeake Bay. As an Eastern Shore native, I know protecting the Bay has both economic and environmental impacts.

My office will continue to review President Trump’s budget proposal in detail in the coming days. And I will work with Governor Terry McAuliffe and our Congressional leaders to advocate for Virginia’s values and priorities in the federal budget.”

Next, on the Gillespie tax plan:

“Virginia Democrats like Mark Warner, Tim Kaine and Terry McAuliffe have put Virginia on sound fiscal and economic footing by budgeting responsibly while investing in our economic future, in our public schools, in our higher education system and in protecting our environment. Dr. Northam has been proud to stand with them as they worked to move Virginia forward.

“As a small business owner who grew his medical practice from the ground up, Dr. Northam understands Virginia can always make the tax code more predictable to encourage small business growth. Last year, he called for a top to bottom review of government to identify areas to reform and this includes our tax code. He believes Virginia can make obtaining appropriate business and professional licenses easier, which will help drive innovation and entrepreneurship.

“Virginians have seen these types of irresponsible tax plans before from D.C. Republicans. It seems like Ed’s spent too much time with lobbyists on K Street and CEOs on Wall Street, because his Trump-esque tax plan was inspired by a Koch Brothers-funded group that promotes debunked climate change research and praised Ted Cruz’s ridiculous tax plan.

“In Virginia, both Republicans and Democrats have been fiscally responsible with Virginian families’ tax dollars. It’s why the commonwealth has seen continued economic growth and AAA bond ratings for fiscal management. The Virginia Way may not please corporate interests, but it has worked well for Virginia.”

