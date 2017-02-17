Ralph Northam on Senate vote to require photo ID for absentee voting

Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam released the following statement after the Virginia State Senate approved HB 1428, requiring voters to present a copy of their photo ID when requesting an absentee ballot.

“I am disappointed that the Senate approved yet another barrier to ballot access on a party-line vote today,” Lt. Gov. Northam said. “We should be working to make voting easier for every eligible Virginian, not more difficult. That’s why I called for a full repeal of the suppressive photo ID law. I also called for no-excuse absentee voting. I will continue to advocate for voting rights, so that citizens are empowered to participate in our great democracy.”