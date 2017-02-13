 jump to example.com

Ralph Northam unveils Virginia criminal justice reform agenda

Published Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, 7:23 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday unveiled his agenda to reform Virginia’s criminal justice system.

In a Medium post published today, Northam, a candidate for the Democratic Party nomination for governor, outlined the current administration’s efforts to make the system fairer, and presented his plans to continue making progress as governor.

The plan is a comprehensive approach to reform, including:

  • Increased support for substance abuse treatment programs

  • Continuing the restoration of rights of those who have paid their debts to society

  • Decriminalizing marijuana possession

  • Ending the practice of suspending a driver’s license simply because a person can’t afford to pay court costs

  • Raise felon larceny threshold to $500

  • Invest in mental health in jails and prisons

  • Encourage community-based alternatives to juvenile correctional centers

  • End the school-to-prison pipeline

In the post, Northam wrote, “The work of creating a fair and equal criminal justice system is far from finished…We must continue marching towards those ideals written in our founding documents—that all people are to be treated equally under our laws.”

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Staunton Police Department offering Citizens Police Academy

The Staunton Police Department is offering its 17th Citizens Police Academy beginning on Tuesday, March 28.

BRCC fund-raising campaign surpasses $8M goal

The “Student Focus. Community Impact” Campaign for Blue Ridge Community College successfully exceeded its $8 million goal.

Chris Graham: Politics and the bottom line for business

A couple of years back, I let myself get caught up in the Chick-fil-A boycott hysteria. It’s kinda hazy to me now.

Staunton completes 2017 real-estate reassessment

Staunton has completed its 2017 general real estate reassessment, which went into effect on January 1.

Virginia Tech outlasts #12 UVA, 80-78, in 2 OTs

Seth Allen hit a short jumper in the lane with 3.1 seconds left in the second OT to lift Virginia Tech to an 80-78 win over #12 UVA Sunday night.

Gas prices holding steady: AAA

Gas prices across the Mid-Atlantic continue to sing the same old song – a favorite on drivers’ playlists.

Virginia Tourism announces Valentine's Day Instagram sweepstakes

The Virginia Tourism Corporation announces a Valentine's Day Instagram sweepstakes beginning Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 19.

AG Herring argues against Trump immigration ban

AG Mark Herring made the nation's first arguments in court on why President Donald Trump's immigration ban should be stopped.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA, Tech ready for another Clash

Chris Graham and Scott German preview Sunday's rematch between #12 UVA and Virginia Tech.

Two charged in connection with Augusta County rest area incident

A second individual has been charged in connection with an incident at an Augusta County rest area on Interstate 81.

 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 