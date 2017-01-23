Ralph Northam on Trump executive order reinstating global gag rule

President Trump today signed an executive order reinstating the global gag rule. The rule, first issued in 1985 prevents family planning providers from offering comprehensive health information and care to their patients and clients. This goes as far to restrict organizations from even providing referrals to abortion providers.

President Obama had rescinded the policy when he took office in 2009.

Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam has vigorously fought against any attempts to roll back women’s health care, spearheading the fight against “transvaginal ultrasounds” in the state senate. He has recently advocated for increased access to long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARCs) and denounced attempts by Virginia Republicans to shame women for making their own healthcare decisions.

Dr. Northam issued the following statement on President Trump’s executive order:

“As a doctor and a scientist, I am disturbed the new administration would ignore the overwhelming research highlighting how access to reproductive care lifts women out of poverty. Millions of women around the world have been helped by President Obama’s decision to repeal the Global Gag Rule. This rule comes out of the same philosophy that has made defunding Planned Parenthood a top GOP priority.

“Saturday, I rallied with millions of men and women to stand against this type of backwards policymaking. Those demonstrations were only the beginning of the fierce backlash Republicans will face should they continue to go down this path. We will not remain silent.”