Ralph Northam to campaign across the Valley on Oct. 30
On Monday, Ralph Northam will campaign alongside Tom Perriello throughout the Valley, and will speak at the opening of the new Roanoke rail service in Lynchburg.
Northam and Perriello will also host two “Rally in the Valley” events in Waynesboro and Harrisonburg, and will make additional stops in Roanoke and Charlottesville.
Schedule
Indian American Business Leader’s Breakfast, 8:00 AM
WHO: Ralph Northam, Tom Perriello
WHERE: Ramada Inn
1927 Franklin Road SW, Roanoke
Amtrak Roanoke Line Inaugural Ceremony, 10:00 AM
WHO: Ralph Northam
WHERE: Kemper Street Amtrak Station
825 Kemper Street, Lynchburg
Lynchburg Community Leader Lunch, 11:30 AM
WHO: Ralph Northam, Tom Perriello
WHERE: Market At Main
904 Main Street, Lynchburg
Charlottesville Volunteer Appreciation, 2:30 PM
WHO: Ralph Northam, Tom Perriello
WHERE: Northam for Governor Field Office
156 Carlton Road, Suite 104, Charlottesville
Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro Democrats Rally in the Valley, 5:00 PM
WHO: Ralph Northam, Tom Perriello
WHERE: Best Western
109 Apple Tree Lane, Waynesboro
Harrisonburg Rally in the Valley, 7:30 PM
WHO: Ralph Northam
WHERE: Capital Ale House
41 Court Square, Harrisonburg
