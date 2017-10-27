Ralph Northam to campaign across the Valley on Oct. 30

On Monday, Ralph Northam will campaign alongside Tom Perriello throughout the Valley, and will speak at the opening of the new Roanoke rail service in Lynchburg.

Northam and Perriello will also host two “Rally in the Valley” events in Waynesboro and Harrisonburg, and will make additional stops in Roanoke and Charlottesville.

Schedule

Indian American Business Leader’s Breakfast, 8:00 AM

WHO: Ralph Northam, Tom Perriello

WHERE: Ramada Inn

1927 Franklin Road SW, Roanoke

Amtrak Roanoke Line Inaugural Ceremony, 10:00 AM

WHO: Ralph Northam

WHERE: Kemper Street Amtrak Station

825 Kemper Street, Lynchburg

Lynchburg Community Leader Lunch, 11:30 AM

WHO: Ralph Northam, Tom Perriello

WHERE: Market At Main

904 Main Street, Lynchburg

Charlottesville Volunteer Appreciation, 2:30 PM

WHO: Ralph Northam, Tom Perriello

WHERE: Northam for Governor Field Office

156 Carlton Road, Suite 104, Charlottesville

Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro Democrats Rally in the Valley, 5:00 PM

WHO: Ralph Northam, Tom Perriello

WHERE: Best Western

109 Apple Tree Lane, Waynesboro

Harrisonburg Rally in the Valley, 7:30 PM

WHO: Ralph Northam

WHERE: Capital Ale House

41 Court Square, Harrisonburg