Ralph Northam calls on GOP to protect healthcare for millions

Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam joined Senator Tim Kaine, Governor Terry McAuliffe, Congressman Bobby Scott, and Congressman Don McEachin in Capitol Square yesterday for a rally with Virginians to save healthcare, and oppose Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

As the point person in the Virginia Senate, Dr. Northam led the effort to implement the ACA in the Commonwealth.

Efforts to repeal the law would leave tens of millions of Americans uninsured and cause healthcare costs to spike for families across Virginia.

In his remarks, Dr. Northam’s used his background as a healthcare professional to explain the importance of keeping the law, and how it helps Virginia’s economy. It has been found the ACA would bring $2.1 billion per year in new federal funds, create tens of thousands of jobs, and give 400,000 Virginians access to affordable healthcare.

“I will always make sure that you have access to affordable care. There is no excuse in the wealthiest country in this world that there are folks in our country who don’t have access to see a provider – that is unacceptable.”

He also reemphasized his stalwart opposition to any efforts by President-elect Trump and the GOP to strip the popular benefits of the Affordable Care Act

“No more do we have to worry about pre-existing conditions. We can now keep our children on our health policies until they are 26 years old. The Affordable Care Act has increased access for those that suffer from mental illness. And it has increased access to those that need women’s reproductive healthcare.

The rally was one of many happening around the country on January 15th in support of saving healthcare and protecting the ACA.