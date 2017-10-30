Ralph Northam brings governor campaign to Waynesboro

Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam was surprised, and energized, at the enthusiastic turnout at a Democratic get out the vote rally in Waynesboro on Monday.

“People sometimes ask where we get the energy as candidates to do what we’re doing. The energy comes when you come into rooms like this. It makes your day, and makes you want to get up the next morning and do what’s in the best interests of Virginia,” said Northam, the Democratic Party nominee for governor, after the hour-long event at the Best Western Plus Waynesboro, which drew an estimated 250 local Democrats.

Northam was joined at the event by former Fifth District congressman Tom Perriello, who had challenged Northam for the Democratic Party nomination in a June primary, and now heads up Win Virginia, a PAC working to help Democrats win back control of the Virginia House of Delegates in the fall elections.

Also on hand for the rally were two local House candidates – Michele Edwards, who is challenging incumbent Republican Del. Dickie Bell in the 20th House District, and Angela Lynn, who is challenging incumbent Republican Del. Steve Landes in the 25th.

Edwards and Lynn addressed the rally to try to gin up support for their upstart campaigns. All 100 seats in the House of Delegates are up for re-election this fall, and Democrats are running candidates in 88 races in their effort to build on their meager 34-seat caucus in the lower legislative chamber.

Perriello sees momentum toward solid gains in next week’s elections as Democrats seek to build on the frustrations of voters with the first nine months of the Trump administration, which have been beset by scandal, controversy and a rise in racial and social tensions not seen for generations.

“We are reaching a group of folks who thought their whole life they were comfortable, and now they see what’s going on, and they want to stand for decency, and they want to stand for a sense of right,” Perriello said. “Some are just motivated by hate. We’re not going to get those votes. But there is a whole bunch of people out there who think the system has been rigged and think we should give everyone a fair shot.”

Northam, a physician who was elected lieutenant governor in 2013 after serving in the State Senate and a stint in the military, is buoyed by the enthusiasm he has been seeing on his travels across the Old Dominion in recent weeks.

He has been running well in statewide polls. The latest, from Quinnipiac University, released on Monday, had him 17 points up on Republican nominee Ed Gillespie.

But Democrats know all too well that being ahead in the polls in the days leading up to an election doesn’t necessarily translate to winning on Election Day.

“We’re focused on Nov. 7. That’s the only poll that we’re interested in,” Northam said.