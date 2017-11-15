Ralph Northam announces bipartisan transition committee

Gov.-elect Ralph Northam announced his bipartisan Transition Committee, consisting of Virginians from across the Commonwealth who will join him over the course of the next two months to lay the groundwork for a successful administration.

“This bipartisan group of community leaders reflects the diversity that makes our Commonwealth a wonderful and inclusive place to live,” said Governor-elect Northam.

“I am honored to have the help of such a great group of Virginians as we build an administration that reflects Virginia and takes our Commonwealth to the next level. We have a tremendous opportunity over the next four years to make a positive difference in the lives of Virginians, and to create opportunity for every Virginian, no matter who you are, no matter where you live. I look forward to hitting the ground running to do just that.”

Northam Transition Committee

Jonathan Aberman

Managing Director, Amplifier Ventures

McLean

Kim Adkins

Marketing Director, Carter Bank & Trust

Martinsville

Stephen R. Adkins

Chief, Chickahominy Tribe of Virginia

Charles County

The Honorable Kenneth “Kenny” Alexander

Mayor, City of Norfolk

Norfolk

The Honorable Lamont Bagby

House of Delegates

Henrico County

Andrea Bailey

President, Prince William County NAACP

Prince William County

Brian Ball

Partner, Williams Mullen

Richmond

Mark Bowles

Executive Vice President, McGuireWoods Consulting LLC

Richmond

Jennifer Bowles

Vice Mayor, Martinsville City Council

Martinsville

Robert Bragg III

President, Virginia Professional Fire Fighters

Richmond

Jeffrey “Jeff” Breit

Attorney, Breit, Drescher, Imprevento

Virginia Beach

David Broder

President, SEIU Virginia 512

Vienna

Carlos Brown

Member, Commonwealth Transportation Board

Richmond

The Honorable C. William “Bill” Carrico

Senate of Virginia

Grayson County

Keyanna Connor

State Director, Office of United States Senator Mark Warner

Richmond

Henry “Hap” Connors, Jr.

Member, Commonwealth Transportation Board

Fredericksburg

Vanessa Crawford

Sheriff, City of Petersburg

Petersburg

The Honorable Barbara A. Favola

Senate of Virginia

Arlington County

The Honorable Eileen Filler-Corn

House of Delegates

Springfield

The Honorable R. Creigh Deeds

Senate of Virginia

Bath County

The Honorable Adam P. Ebbin

Senate of Virginia

Alexandria

The Honorable Jay Fisette

Chairman, Arlington County Board of Supervisors

Arlington

Jay Ford

Executive Director, Virginia Eastern Shorekeeper

Norfolk

Steven Gould

Member, City of Danville School Board

Danville

Lori Haas

Virginia State Director, The Coalition to Stop Gun Violence

Richmond

Mike Hamlar

President, Hamlar Enterprises

Roanoke

The Honorable Eva T. Hardy

Former Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Resources

Richmond

Margaret Nimmo Holland

Executive Director, Voices for Virginia’s Children

Richmond

The Honorable Anne Holton

Former Virginia Secretary of Education, former First Lady of Virginia

Richmond

The Honorable Mike Hymes

Member, Tazewell Board of Supervisors

Tazewell

Allison Jones

HosPAC Director, Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association

Richmond

Reverend Kelvin F. Jones

Director of Ministries, Blue Water Development

Chincoteague

Tarina Keene

Executive Director, NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia

Richmond

Jack Kennedy

Clerk of the Court, Wise County Circuit Court

Norton

Dr. Babur Lateef

Ophthalmologist, Advanced Ophthalmology Inc.

Woodbridge

Dr. Michelle LaRue

Virginia State Director, CASA

Arlington

Dr. Jennifer Lee

Former Virginia Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Resources

Arlington

The Honorable Sherman P. Lea, Sr.

Mayor, City of Roanoke

Roanoke

Harry T. Lester

Chairman, Chesapeake Bay Foundation

Virginia Beach

Jim Livingston

President, Virginia Education Association

Richmond

The Honorable Mamie Locke

Senate of Virginia

Hampton

The Honorable Alfonso H. Lopez

House of Delegates

Arlington

The Honorable Chris Lu

Former United States Deputy Secretary of Labor

Arlington

Leopoldo Martinez

Board Chair, Latino Victory Project

Washington, D.C.

Dennis Martire

Vice President and Mid-Atlantic Regional Manager, LiUNA! Mid-Atlantic Region

Reston

The Honorable Andria McClellan

Member, Norfolk City Council

Norfolk

The Honorable Jennifer McClellan

Senate of Virginia

Richmond

Sanjay Mittal

CEO, eHealthObjects

Richmond

The Honorable Ross Mugler

Commissioner of the Revenue, City of Hampton

Hampton

Janet Muldoon

Legislative Assistant, Office of State Senator Richard Saslaw

Annandale

Edward Mullen

Partner, Reed Smith

Richmond

William L.”Bill” Murray

Member, State Council of Higher Education for Virginia

Richmond

Reverend Tyrone Nelson

Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Church

Richmond

Tram Nguyen

Co-Executive Director, New Virginia Majority

Washington, D.C.

Jeff Novak

Vice President and Deputy General Counsel – Ethics and Compliance, Oath Incorporated

Reston

Arnold Outlaw

President, United Steelworkers Local 8888 – Newport News

Newport News

The Honorable Edward “Ed” Owens

Mayor, Town of South Boston

South Boston

James Parrish

Executive Director, Equality Virginia

Richmond

The Honorable L.F. Payne

President, McGuireWoods Consulting LLC

Washington, D.C.

The Honorable Tom Perriello

Former Congressman

Charlottesville

Chris Petersen

Partner, Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP

Vienna

The Honorable Todd Pillion

House of Delegates

Abingdon

The Honorable Evans Poston

Commissioner of the Revenue, City of Norfolk

Norfolk

The Honorable Marcia “Cia” Price

House of Delegates

Newport News

Atif Qarni

Math Teacher, Prince William County

Woodbridge

The Honorable Phyllis Randall

Chairwoman, Board of Supervisors

Leesburg

The Honorable Sam Rasoul

House of Delegates

Roanoke City

Alexsis Rodgers

Director of Communications, Planned Parenthood Virginia

Richmond

Nikki Rovner

Associate State Director of External Affairs, The Nature Conservancy

Richmond

Jeff Rowe

President, Virginia Association of IBEW

Newport News

Anna Scholl

Executive Director, Progress Virginia

Albermarle

The Honorable Mark D. Sickles

House of Delegates

Franconia

Aimee Perron Siebert

Partner, Commonwealth Strategy Group

Richmond

The Honorable Levar Stoney

Mayor, City of Richmond

Richmond

The Honorable Richard Stuart

Senate of Virginia

Westmoreland County

Walter Tejada

President, Virginia Latino Leaders Council

Arlington

Michael “Mike” Town

Executive Director, League of Conservation Voters

Richmond

Pia Trigiani

Attorney, MercerTrigiani

Alexandria

Ed Turner

Disability Policy Consultant, Turner & Associates

Richmond

The Honorable Shannon Valentine

Former Member of the Virginia House of Delegates

Lynchburg

Dr. Alan Wagner

Ophthalmologist, Wagner Macula & Retina Center

Virginia Beach

The Honorable Molly Ward

Virginia Secretary of Natural Resources

Hampton

The Honorable John Watkins

Former State Senator

Midlothian

Katharine Webb

Member, State Council of Higher Education for Virginia

Richmond

Matthew “Matt” Yonka

President, Virginia State Building & Construction Trades Council

Richmond