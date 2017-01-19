Rally for Democratic Objectives set for Saturday in Staunton

Local Democrats will gather at the Augusta County Courthouse in Staunton on Saturday for a political rally.

The Rally for Democratic Objectives is scheduled to begin at noon Saturday.

Organizers are emphasizing that the event is not an anti-Trump rally. Attendees are encouraged to use the rally to advocate for causes that they support, from healthcare to women’s rights to climate change.