Rain cancels #8 UVA baseball game with Radford

The UVA-Radford baseball game, scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday (April 25) at Davenport Field, has been cancelled because of inclement weather. The game will not be rescheduled.

Fans with tickets to the game may: (a) exchange their ticket in advance for a General Admission ticket to any other regular season game by calling the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at (800) 542-8821 during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 9 am to 5 pm., or (b) bring their ticket stub to the gate for General Admission seating at any remaining regular season home game, subject to seat availability at the time of arrival or (c) exchange their ticket for a General Admission ticket to a Virginia men’s lacrosse, women’s lacrosse, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, and / or volleyball games within the calendar year based on availability. This exchange can happen through the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in advance or at the ticket window of that facility on game day.

Virginia returns to action Friday through Sunday in a three-game ACC series at Florida State before returning home next Tuesday (May 2) for a 6 p.m. game against Liberty.