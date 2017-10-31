Railroad crossing work to close part of Port Republic Road Nov. 1-3

Part of Route 253 (Port Republic Road) in Rockingham County is scheduled to close to through traffic from Wednesday, November 1, through Friday, November 3. This closure is for railroad crossing maintenance between Route 340 (Eastside Highway) and Route 825 (South River Road) in the Port Republic area.

Residents and business owners will have access to their properties on either side of the work zone.

Through traffic using Route 253 will use one of the following detours:

Westbound drivers will follow Route 340 south to the town of Grottoes, turn west on Route 256 (Third Street) and then north on Route 825 (Dogwood Avenue/South River Road) to return to Route 253.

Eastbound drivers will follow Route 825 (South River Road/Dogwood Avenue) south to the town of Grottoes, turn east on Route 256 (Third Street) and then north on Route 340 to return to Route 253.

Motorists using these detour routes may experience occasional delays along Route 256 in the town of Grottoes due to sidewalk and drainage work.

All work is weather permitting.

