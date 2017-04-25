Radio spot promoting AWE Night of the Superstars

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

New radio spot promoting AWE Night of the Superstars: Benefit for UVA Children’s Hospital! Saturday, May 6, 2017, at Waynesboro High School. Featuring WWE Hall of Famers Ron Simmons and Barry Windham, the legendary Magnum TA, Hornswoggle, Kid Kash, a triple threat women’s match and more.

Tickets are $10 and available online at officialawe.com/buy-tickets.

Listen

About Night of the Superstars

The card for the May 6 event includes:

Former Ohio Valley Wrestling champion Jamin Olivencia faces former TNA world champ Mr. Anderson for the inaugural Awesome Wrestling Entertainment world heavyweight title

The Ugly Ducklings face The Platinum Enforcers (C.W. Anderson and Phil Brown) for the inaugural AWE world tag-team titles

Former WWE Cruiserweight champ Kid Kash faces former TNA X Division top contender Sonjay Dutt

Former WWE Cruiserweight champ Hornswoggle faces Abo Shongo

Dani Fererra faces Savanna Evans and Kacee Carlisle in a Triple Threat Match

Also appearing: WWE Hall of Famers and former WCW world champs Ron Simmons and Barry Windham and former United States champ Magnum TA

Tickets

Advance tickets are available online now for $25 VIP Ringside and $10 General Admission.







Party Masters Meet and Greet

VIP Ringside ticket holders gain early admission to the Party Masters Meet and Greet, which begins at 5 p.m. and features appearances by all of the superstars on the card.

General Admission ticket holders will be able to enter the Meet and Greet at 6:30 p.m.

Special thanks to Party Masters, Central Virginia’s fully-insured premier DJ, sound & light, and entertainment company, located in Charlottesville. Easily accessible to Albemarle, Greene, Orange, Madison, Nelson, Fluvanna, Buckingham, Augusta, and Rockingham oounties, Party Masters provides its one-of-a-kind services featuring experienced, professional DJs for wedding receptions, birthday parties, sweet sixteen parties, Mitzvahs, corporate events and other occasions across Virginia and up and down the East Coast.

UVA Children’s Hospital

The UVA Children’s Hospital provides primary and specialty care in more than 30 specialties to children throughout Virginia. The hospital-within-a-hospital at UVA Medical Center has 111 beds, a dedicated pediatric emergency department, neonatal and pediatric intensive care units and a consolidated outpatient children’s care facility.

The hospital also houses ongoing children’s medical research efforts.