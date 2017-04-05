 jump to example.com

Radford edges Liberty, 5-4 in 11 innings

Published Wednesday, Apr. 5, 2017, 9:39 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

libertyThe visiting Radford Highlanders eked out 5-4 victory in 11 innings over the Liberty Flames, Tuesday evening at Liberty Baseball Stadium. The wild midweek game was a non-conference contest between the two Big South foes.

After the visiting Highlanders scored four unanswered runs to take the lead in the top of the eighth inning, the Flames tied the contest at 4-4 on a wild pitch with two outs in the ninth to send the contest to extra innings.

In the 11th inning, Radford benefited from a Liberty miscue to go in front. First baseman Spencer Horwitz struck out swinging, but reached on a passed ball. Two batters later, right fielder David Laird doubled home Horwitz with what proved to be the winning run and the final score of 5-4.

Liberty falls to 16-11 overall. Radford moves to 13-15 on the year. The contest was the first of four games between the two teams, this week. The Flames will visit Radford for a three-game Big South Conference series, starting Friday.

Liberty staked itself to a 2-0 advantage in the second inning. Second baseman Andrew Kowalo singled to lead off the bottom of the second and scored on a two-out triple by right fielder Jack Morris. Center fielder D.J. Artis walked to continue the inning and stole second. Third baseman Trey McDyre followed with a run-scoring single a two-run Flames’ lead.

Liberty pushed across another run in the third. With one out, first baseman Sammy Taormina walked and moved to second on Kowalo’s second hit of the game, a single. Two batters later, shortstop Cam Locklear drew a two-out walk to load the bases. Highlanders

reliever Ryan Sande then issued a walk to Morris, forcing in a run and upping the Flames’ advantage to 3-0.

After being held scoreless by Liberty right-hander Jackson Bertsch over the first five innings, Radford broke through for two runs in the sixth. With one away, designated hitter Cody Schneider singled and moved to third, when left fielder Adam Whitacre’s fly ball was lost in the lights and dropped in for a single. Right fielder Luke Wise followed with a RBI single for the first Highlander run of the contest, and a sacrifice fly by second baseman Kyle Butler cut the Liberty lead to one at 3-2.

In the seventh, Radford tied the contest. Catcher Jonathan Gonzalez led off the inning with a single and moved to second on a ground out by Horwitz. After moving to third on a sacrifice bunt by third baseman Mike Roth, Gonzalez scored on a single by Laird to knot the score at 3-3.

The Highlanders took their first lead of the game in the top of the eighth. With one out, Wise reached on a bunt single and moved to second on a two-out walk to Butler. After a Liberty pitching change, Gonzalez double off the left field wall, plating Wise for a 4-3 advantage.

The Flames tied the game in the bottom of the ninth. Taormina ended up on third, after Highlanders left fielder Whitacre dropped his fly ball to left to open the frame. Radford reliever Cameron Fritz battled back, retiring the next two batters, before allowing pinch runner Jonathan Embry to come home on a wild pitch to tie the contest at 4-4.

The sixth Liberty pitcher of the contest, Zach Clinton, falls to 1-1 on the year. The right-hander gave up an unearned on one hit over 2 1/3 innings of work. He struck out five, a career-high, and did not walk a batter.

Mack Krupp, the fifth Highlander pitcher in the game, moves to 1-0. He pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out one.

Radford outhit Liberty, 9-7. Gonzalez had three hits in the contest for the Highlanders.

Liberty left 15 men on base, while Radford left seven.

 

Up Next: The Flames head to Radford, Va., for a three-game weekend Big South series with the Highlanders. First pitch at RU Baseball Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Friday.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
UVA alum Malcolm Brogdon ROY push gets boost from sidelines?
A World of Beetles: Science Talks lecture at the Wayne Theatre
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention launches education program for college students
EMU gives up late lead in 10-8 loss to Ferrum
Marathon Man: Waynesboro YMCA member loses 100 pounds, takes up distance running
Speaker-Designee Kirk Cox announces staff plans
State veterinarian: It makes sense to vaccinate most horses now
St. Laurent’s walk-off hit lifts VMI over Longwood, 4-3
No. 18 UVA blasts ODU, 18-5
Men’s lacrosse: No. 14 UVA cruises to win
Briana Moore: The Waynesboro YMCA has made me who I am today
AAA: One in three drivers can’t afford to get car fixed
Warner, Kaine reintroduce Paycheck Fairness Act
Herring urges colleagues to fight child exploitation with new technology
Chocolat screening at Wayne Theatre on April 9
Bipartisan leadership of Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina legislatures urge approval of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline
Crazy sports from around the world!
Going overseas this year? How to make the important preparations
One dead in two-vehicle accident in Waynesboro
Shenandoah University baseball No. 1 in national polls
Bernie Sanders endorses Tom Perriello for Virginia governor
Professional help in dealing with hearing loss
R.R. Smith Center features Art: A Path to Recovery
Shenandoah University, Inova announce healthcare partnership
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 