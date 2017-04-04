R.R. Smith Center features Art: A Path to Recovery
Published Tuesday, Apr. 4, 2017, 8:05 am
Front Page » Events » R.R. Smith Center features Art: A Path to Recovery
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
Art: A Path to Recovery features artwork by area mental health services consumers at the R. R. Smith Center in Staunton.
On Friday, April 14, beginning at 6 p.m. there will be an art show opening reception. This is a community collaborative exhibit hosted by Mental Health America of Augusta, National Alliance on Mental Illness, Shenandoah Art Therapy, Staunton Augusta Art Center, and Western State Hospital.
Artists from the peer network from Charlottesville, Richmond, and Hampton have also submitted artwork.
The show runs through May 13th.
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion