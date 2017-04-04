 jump to example.com

R.R. Smith Center features Art: A Path to Recovery

Published Tuesday, Apr. 4, 2017, 8:05 am

staunton virginiaArt: A Path to Recovery features artwork by area mental health services consumers at the R. R. Smith Center in Staunton.

On Friday, April 14, beginning at 6 p.m. there will be an art show opening reception. This is a community collaborative exhibit hosted by Mental Health America of Augusta, National Alliance on Mental Illness, Shenandoah Art Therapy, Staunton Augusta Art Center, and Western State Hospital.

Artists from the peer network from Charlottesville, Richmond, and Hampton have also submitted artwork.

The show runs through May 13th.

Discussion
 
