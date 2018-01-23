Putting off dealing with hearing loss can lead to long-term damage

Putting off dealing with hearing loss is more than just putting off the inevitable. You may be doing more damage to your hearing by delaying taking action.

Over time, reduced stimulation to your ears and brain can actually impair the brain’s ability to process sound and recognize speech.

The more speech recognition deteriorates, the more difficult it is to recover. When you can’t hear what’s going on around you, your mental sharpness suffers.

If you feel you or a loved one has an issue hearing, the sooner you take action to contact a hearing specialist, the sooner you put a stop to many negative effects of hearing loss.

Bottom line: While most instances of hearing loss cannot be reversed, there are ways to improve hearing. Seeing a hearing specialist sooner is better.

