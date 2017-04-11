 jump to example.com

Putting off dealing with hearing loss can have far-reaching effects

Published Tuesday, Apr. 11, 2017, 9:07 am

hearing healthcareMany people who experience hearing loss are reluctant to seek treatment because they see it as a weakness. The failure to acknowledge the problem can have a lasting impact on your life and well being.

Research demonstrates the effects of hearing loss on your social, psychological and cognitive health, with far-reaching implications.

Those who have difficulty hearing can experience such distorted and incomplete communication that it seriously impacts their professional and personal lives, at times leading to isolation and withdrawal.

If you think you or a loved one suffers from hearing loss, don’t delay another day. Visit a Hearing Healthcare of Virginia professional and take the first step toward a world of better hearing.

 

About Hearing Healthcare of Virginia

Hearing Healthcare of Virginia was founded to help members of our community get more from a local hearing care provider. Hearing Healthcare of Virginia continues the tradition of better hearing through education, technology, and customer service.

Hearing Healthcare of Virginia is offering complimentary hearing screenings at its six locations in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia – Charlottesville, Covington, Culpeper, Fishersville, Harrisonburg, and Lexington.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (866) 341-4327.

More online at HearVirginia.com.

