Pursuit leads to arrest of Augusta County man

A Greenville man is in custody after an effort to flee law enforcement led to a brief chase on the roads of Augusta County.

Joseph Matthew Blackwell, 43, was wanted on an outstanding capias in Augusta County General District Court, and an Augusta County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop him in his 2007 Ford Edge SUV as he drove on Interstate 64 near mile marker 94 at 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

Blackwell refused to stop the vehicle, and exited the interstate at Exit 91 in Fishersville.

Deputies pursued Blackwell’s vehicle for several miles before deploying tire deflation devices near the intersection of Augusta Farms Road and Tinkling Spring Road. All four tires on the vehicle were deflated. Blackwell pulled the vehicle over, allowed two passengers to exit the vehicle, and fled again. Both occupants were immediately detained by deputies, and were subsequently released without any charges.

Blackwell continued driving only the vehicle’s rims for several more miles, before being taken into custody on Rt. 608 near the intersection of Barterbrook Road. Blackwell was jailed on the outstanding warrant.

Additional charges, related to the pursuit, are pending.

The pursuit lasted approximately 14 minutes.