Pursuit leads to arrest of Augusta County man
Published Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, 5:04 pm
Front Page » Events » Pursuit leads to arrest of Augusta County man
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574
A Greenville man is in custody after an effort to flee law enforcement led to a brief chase on the roads of Augusta County.
Joseph Matthew Blackwell, 43, was wanted on an outstanding capias in Augusta County General District Court, and an Augusta County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop him in his 2007 Ford Edge SUV as he drove on Interstate 64 near mile marker 94 at 7:45 p.m. Thursday.
Blackwell refused to stop the vehicle, and exited the interstate at Exit 91 in Fishersville.
Deputies pursued Blackwell’s vehicle for several miles before deploying tire deflation devices near the intersection of Augusta Farms Road and Tinkling Spring Road. All four tires on the vehicle were deflated. Blackwell pulled the vehicle over, allowed two passengers to exit the vehicle, and fled again. Both occupants were immediately detained by deputies, and were subsequently released without any charges.
Blackwell continued driving only the vehicle’s rims for several more miles, before being taken into custody on Rt. 608 near the intersection of Barterbrook Road. Blackwell was jailed on the outstanding warrant.
Additional charges, related to the pursuit, are pending.
The pursuit lasted approximately 14 minutes.
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion