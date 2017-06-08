 jump to example.com

Purcellville tops Turks, 8-3

Published Thursday, Jun. 8, 2017, 10:46 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Trevin Esquera leads the way for Purcellville (4-1) hitting 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored to lead the Cannons over the Harrisonburg Turks (1-5) 8-3 Thursday night. Trey McDyre went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

Tony Beam went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Tanner Dofflemeyer and and Austin Embler each had hits to go along with an RBI. Ty Andrus for the Turks extended his hit-streak to six games with his 1-for-5 performance.

Colin Reid earns his first decision of the season. He pitched 5.2 innings, giving up three hits on three runs and added four strikeouts. Zak Devermann takes his first loss of the season. He pitched five innings and gave up four hits on four runs and had six strikeouts.

The Turks will play at Veterans Memorial Park again on Saturday. They play the Charlottesville TomSox at7:30pm. The probable starters for the game will be Mason Studstill (1-0) for the Turks and Justin Sorokowski (0-0) for the TomSox.

PUR      0 0 2   2 0 2     0 2 1              8 9 0
HAR     0 1 1    0 0 1     0 0 0              3 7 2

Reid, Sutera (6), Peck (8), Whitaker (9) and Matos.
Devermann, Yankey (6), Beam (9) and Llewellyn, Lytle (7).
W – Reid (1-0) , L – Devermann (0-1)

For additional game information, go to harrisonburgturks.com

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Waynesboro defeats New Market in VBL thriller
Triston McKenzie strikes out 13 in 7-1 Hillcats win
Squirrels stay hot with series win in Binghamton
Suicide prevention training offered in June
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: The state of the NBA
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: What did we learn on Comey, Trump, Russia?
Albemarle County seeks resident opinion
McAuliffe names Hampton Roads Veterans Care Center for two Virginia heroes
Four things you must know before investing in stocks
Virginia faith leaders oppose fracked-gas pipelines
Charlottesville Area Transit Free Trolley to detour
Virginia to host Wisconsin in 2017 Big Ten/ACC Challenge
Liberty’s D.J. Artis selected to Baseball America All-America Team
Game Notes: Turks begin three-game homestand
Herring joins coalition of 20 AGs urging House to reject anti-consumer legislation
Kaine, Warner introduce bill to make pipeline process more transparent
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 