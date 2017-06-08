Purcellville tops Turks, 8-3

Trevin Esquera leads the way for Purcellville (4-1) hitting 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored to lead the Cannons over the Harrisonburg Turks (1-5) 8-3 Thursday night. Trey McDyre went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

Tony Beam went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Tanner Dofflemeyer and and Austin Embler each had hits to go along with an RBI. Ty Andrus for the Turks extended his hit-streak to six games with his 1-for-5 performance.

Colin Reid earns his first decision of the season. He pitched 5.2 innings, giving up three hits on three runs and added four strikeouts. Zak Devermann takes his first loss of the season. He pitched five innings and gave up four hits on four runs and had six strikeouts.

The Turks will play at Veterans Memorial Park again on Saturday. They play the Charlottesville TomSox at7:30pm. The probable starters for the game will be Mason Studstill (1-0) for the Turks and Justin Sorokowski (0-0) for the TomSox.

PUR 0 0 2 2 0 2 0 2 1 8 9 0

HAR 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 3 7 2

Reid, Sutera (6), Peck (8), Whitaker (9) and Matos.

Devermann, Yankey (6), Beam (9) and Llewellyn, Lytle (7).

W – Reid (1-0) , L – Devermann (0-1)

For additional game information, go to harrisonburgturks.com