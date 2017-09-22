 jump to example.com

Pumpkins ready for carving, cooking, decorating

Published Friday, Sep. 22, 2017, 12:04 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Pumpkin growers are busy harvesting, and consumers soon will be able to buy or pick pumpkins for carving, cooking and decorating.

pumpkinsTyler Wegmeyer, who co-owns Wegmeyer Farms in Loudoun County, reported that this year’s crop of pumpkins are good quality. “The sizes are phenomenal,” although yields are down slightly due to abundant rain earlier this season.

Some areas of the state have been soggy much of the pumpkin growing season, while others have experienced dry weather, noted Dr. Allen Straw, a Virginia Cooperative Extension crop specialist in Southwest Virginia. “And due to the recent tropical systems, some growers have experienced late-season disease issues.”

Straw added that many pumpkins produced in Virginia are shipped south toward Florida. “There is some concern about sales in an area devastated by hurricanes,” he remarked.

Wegmeyer isn’t affected, since he sells many of his 85 acres of wholesale pumpkins to retail outlets in Northern Virginia.

“The pumpkin magic is happening as we speak,” he exclaimed. “We are working 24 hours a day right now, but I love growing pumpkins.” He started growing pumpkins in 2002 on 2 acres and sold them at a local farmers’ market. Now, in addition to the wholesale acres, he grows 15 acres of pick-your-own pumpkins.

Pumpkins are a significant part of Virginia agriculture. In 2016, 2,200 acres of pumpkins, valued at $11.2 million, were harvested statewide, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Straw explained that most pumpkins sold in September are used as decorations. In October, the most popular use is jack o’lanterns.

Wegmeyer noted that about 95 percent of his pumpkins are for jack o’lanterns or home décor. He grows 55 different varieties and this year tried a new one called Blanco. This variety weighs around 10 pounds, is pure white and has a “curvaceous stem,” he explained. “People really seem to like them.”

Straw said there is an interest in specialty varieties. “This includes varieties with warts, different colors and flat pumpkins for stacking.”

   
Discussion
 
Highlights

Skyline Drug Task Force touts new online tool to combat illicit drug sales

Law enforcement officials from across the region gathered in Waynesboro Thursday to talk up ReportADrugDealer.com, an online reporting tool being used to combat illicit drug sales.

Cliff Hyra: Libertarian reaches out to undecideds in Virginia governor race

Cliff Hyra, the Libertarian candidate for governor, was technically at Tuesday’s Virginia gubernatorial candidate debate.

The Petty Hearts bring Tom Petty tribute to Wayne Theatre on Sept. 22

Tom Petty tribute band The Petty Hearts are coming to the Wayne Theatre on Friday, Sept. 22.

Events Calendar

Upcoming events in the Shenandoah Valley, Central Virginia and statewide from the Augusta Free Press Events Calendar. Don't see your event listed? Email augustafreepress2@gmail.com.

Game Preview: VMI, Chattanooga look to get back on track on Saturday

VMI knew the 2017 football season was going to be a rebuilding year. Chattanooga, coming off a playoff appearance in 2016, had its usual high expectations.

Game Preview: UVA has a chance at Boise State

Vegas and the ESPN Power Index don’t give UVA much of a chance to win at Boise State on Friday night.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: First look at UVA-Boise State

Chris Graham and Scott German take a first look at the UVA-Boise State game set for Friday night.

Web Design, Marketing

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

   
Recent Posts
Companies selected for Virginia Economic Gardening Pilot Program
Fall harvests progressing: Weather presents some corn challenges
Court Square Theater reaches end goal for Save a Seat campaign
Women’s soccer: No. 11 Virginia downs Miami 1-0 Thursday Night
Why you need a regulated Forex broker to succeed in online trading
SDDA hosts annual celebration, awards
Tobacco remains Virginia’s top organic commodity
College football TV schedule: Week 4
Sen. Warner on SEC hack disclosure
Press Conference: Virginia Tech football coach Justin Fuente
Skyline Drug Task Force touts new online tool to combat illicit drug sales
Virginia’s Sportsmen’s Caucus celebrates National Hunting and Fishing Day
Just one session of exercise can help make cells healthier, UVA finds
Annual VT Engage trip to Dominican Republic builds long-lasting relationships
Ken Plum: Never armed enough!
Legal historian Al Brophy to speak on debating slavery at Washington College
   
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 