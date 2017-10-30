Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Eric Eyre to speak at W&L Nov. 8

The Journalism Department at Washington and Lee University will host a conversation between Pulitzer prize-winning journalist Eric Eyre and First Amendment attorney Patrick McGinley on Nov. 8 at 5 p.m. in Stackhouse Theatre.

The event is free and open to the public.

“We are extremely fortunate to welcome another 2017 Pulitzer-prize winner to W&L,” said Alecia Swasy, Reynolds Professor of Business Journalism. “And we have the bonus of hearing from the attorney who helped Eric exhume public records linked to the flood of pain killers coming into West Virginia’s most depressed counties.”

Eyre, and McGinley, will discuss the investigation, including the use of the Freedom of Information Act to obtain documents related to their story. Their conversation is titled “Sustained Outrage.”

Eyre is a statehouse reporter for the Charleston (W.Va.) Gazette Mail. McGinley is Charles H. Haden II Professor of Law at West Virginia University.