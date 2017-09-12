Public meeting to discuss VDOT Route 610 project in Augusta County

VDOT will hold a “Pardon Our Dust” meeting about the roadway and water-sewer project on Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) in Augusta County.

The citizen information meeting will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 26, at the Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad building, 10 Manor Road, Stuarts Draft.

Citizens can come in during the meeting hours and discuss the project schedule and benefits, as well as the potential impacts for motorists and residents along Route 610 between Route 912 (Hodge Street) and Campbell Lane.

Contractors are in the early stages of the four-phase project, which will require flagger traffic control during daylight hours through early fall 2018. Portions of the project will also require detours for through traffic.

Written comments can be submitted at the meeting or within 10 days after the meeting date to Mr. Don Komara, Harrisonburg Residency Administrator, Virginia Department of Transportation, 3536 N. Valley Pike, Harrisonburg, VA 22802. You may also email your comments to Donald.Komara@VDOT.Virginia.gov.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at 511Virginia.org. For other assistance call the VDOT Customer Service Center, available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week. Citizens can dial 1-800-FOR- ROAD (1-800-367-7623) from anywhere in the state to report road hazards, ask transportation questions, or get information related to Virginia’s roads.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.