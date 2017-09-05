 jump to example.com

Public input sought for transportation initiatives

Published Tuesday, Sep. 5, 2017, 12:05 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The Commonwealth Transportation Board will hold nine public meetings across the commonwealth from August through October on various transportation initiatives, including proposed changes to Virginia’s project prioritization process (known as SMART SCALE), recently funded projects in the Six-Year Improvement Program, Virginia’s Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, VTrans Multimodal Transportation Plan, scenario planning, freight plans, and planning for round three of SMART SCALE.

fhwaThe public is invited to get the latest information, ask questions and provide input on various transportation initiatives. This year’s meetings will consist of an open house where representatives from the Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment, Departments of Transportation and Rail and Public Transportation, along with Metropolitan Planning Organizations, Planning District Commissions, and Transit organizations will be in attendance to highlight their transportation programs and to discuss attendees’ ideas and concerns on Virginia’s transportation network. Following the open house, a town hall session will engage public and transportation stakeholders in discussion and provide an opportunity to ask questions about Virginia’s transportation projects and programs. Comments will be accepted informally at the meeting and may also be submitted via email to Six-YearProgram@VDOT.Virginia.gov (for highways) or DRPTPR@drpt.Virginia.gov (for rail and public transportation),

or online at www.ctb.virginia.gov/planning/fallmeetings.

Signed into law by Gov. Terry McAuliffe, SMART SCALE (formerly known as House Bill 2) is an objective and data-driven “prioritization” process to score projects according to critical transportation needs. Round two of SMART SCALE was concluded in June, when the CTB approved 147 projects for funding for a total of $1.02 billion in SMART SCALE funds. The CTB is now considering some changes to the SMART SCALE process and is requesting public input and feedback on proposed changes. Following public meetings, in October the CTB will vote on changes to the SMART SCALE process that will be implemented in advance of round three. The proposed changes are available for review at smartscale.org/resources.

 

Public Meetings

Open house begins at 4 p.m. in each of the locations:

Tuesday August 29, 2017
Gerrmanna Community College Center for Workforce & Community Education
10000 Germanna Point Drive
Fredericksburg, VA 22408

Thursday, August 31, 2017
The Prior Center at UVA-Wise
437 Stadium Drive
Wise, VA 24293

Monday, September 11, 2017
Culpeper District Office Auditorium
1601 Orange Road
Culpeper, VA 22701

Thursday, September 14, 2017
Chesapeake Conference Center
700 Conference Center Drive
Chesapeake, VA 23320

Monday, September 18, 2017
NOVA District Office
The Potomac Room
4975 Alliance Drive
Fairfax, VA 22030

Monday, October 2, 2017
Hilton Garden Inn Richmond South/Southpark
800 Southpark Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834

Wednesday, October 4, 2017
Holiday Inn Lynchburg
601 Main Street
Lynchburg, VA 24504

Tuesday, October 10, 2017
Blue Ridge Community College, Plecker Center for Continuing Education
One College Lane
Weyers Cave, VA 24486

Thursday, October 12, 2017
Holiday Inn Valley View
3315 Ordway Drive
Roanoke, VA 24017

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
VDOE receives $498,010 Team Nutrition Training Grant
Virginia receives $1.5 million federal grant to improve outcomes for students with disabilities
Federal grant to support libraries at three Virginia colleges
Warner, Kaine announce $10 million for Virginia airports
Congressman asks Farm Bureau board for input
Hapco Pole Products to expand manufacturing operation in Washington County
Ken Plum: A monumental problem
McAuliffe declares state of emergency to aid states impacted by Harvey
State Police urging Virginians to #Drive2SaveLives this Labor Day weekend
McAuliffe leads Virginia’s 16th annual Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign
McAuliffe deploys emergency response resources to Texas
McAuliffe announces $196,000 in Building Collaborative Communities funding
McAuliffe declares September as Virginia Spirits Month
McAuliffe announces $233,995 in Building Entrepreneurial Economies grants
Military, veteran legal resource guide available at Virginia community colleges
Virginia horses test positive for equine herpesvirus-1
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 