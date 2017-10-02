 jump to example.com

Public input sought for transportation initiatives

Published Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, 12:00 am

The Commonwealth Transportation Board will hold nine public meetings across the commonwealth from August through October on various transportation initiatives, including proposed changes to Virginia’s project prioritization process (known as SMART SCALE), recently funded projects in the Six-Year Improvement Program, Virginia’s Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, VTrans Multimodal Transportation Plan, scenario planning, freight plans, and planning for round three of SMART SCALE.

virginiaThe public is invited to get the latest information, ask questions and provide input on various transportation initiatives. This year’s meetings will consist of an open house where representatives from the Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment, Departments of Transportation and Rail and Public Transportation, along with Metropolitan Planning Organizations, Planning District Commissions, and Transit organizations will be in attendance to highlight their transportation programs and to discuss attendees’ ideas and concerns on Virginia’s transportation network. Following the open house, a town hall session will engage public and transportation stakeholders in discussion and provide an opportunity to ask questions about Virginia’s transportation projects and programs. Comments will be accepted informally at the meeting and may also be submitted via email to Six-YearProgram@VDOT.Virginia.gov  (for highways) or DRPTPR@drpt.Virginia.gov  (for rail and public transportation), or online at www.ctb.virginia.gov/planning/fallmeetings.

Signed into law by Gov. Terry McAuliffe, SMART SCALE (formerly known as House Bill 2) is an objective and data-driven “prioritization” process to score projects according to critical transportation needs. Round two of SMART SCALE was concluded in June, when the CTB approved 147 projects for funding for a total of $1.02 billion in SMART SCALE funds. The CTB is now considering some changes to the SMART SCALE process and is requesting public input and feedback on proposed changes. Following public meetings, in October the CTB will vote on changes to the SMART SCALE process that will be implemented in advance of round three. The proposed changes are available for review at smartscale.org/resources .

Public Meetings Open house begins at 4 p.m. in each of the locations:

Tuesday August 29, 2017

Gerrmanna Community College Center for Workforce & Community Education

10000 Germanna Point Drive

Fredericksburg, VA 22408

 Thursday, August 31, 2017

The Prior Center at UVA-Wise

437 Stadium Drive

Wise, VA 24293

Update: This meeting has been cancelled and will be rescheduled.

 Monday, September 11, 2017

Culpeper District Office

Auditorium

1601 Orange Road

Culpeper, VA 22701
Thursday, September 14, 2017

Chesapeake Conference Center

700 Conference Center Drive

Chesapeake, VA 23320

 

 Monday, September 18, 2017

NOVA District Office

The Potomac Room

4975 Alliance Drive

Fairfax, VA 22030

 

 Monday, October 2, 2017

Hilton Garden Inn Richmond South/Southpark

800 Southpark Boulevard

Colonial Heights, VA 23834

 
Wednesday, October 4, 2017

Holiday Inn Lynchburg

601 Main Street

Lynchburg, VA 24504

 Tuesday, October 10, 2017

Blue Ridge Community College, Plecker Center for Continuing Education

One College Lane

Weyers Cave, VA 24486

 Thursday, October 12, 2017

Holiday Inn Valley View

3315 Ordway Drive

Roanoke, VA 24017

 
