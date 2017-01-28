 jump to example.com

Public Health Ready program preps Valley for disasters, emergencies

Published Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, 11:13 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

newspaperThe Central Shenandoah Health District has been recognized by the National Association of County and City Health Officials for its ability to plan for, respond to and recover from public health emergencies.

CSHD demonstrated these capabilities by meeting the comprehensive preparedness benchmarks required by Project Public Health Ready, a unique partnership between NACCHO and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CSHD joins a cohort of more than 450 local health departments across the country that have been distinguished for excellence in preparedness through PPHR, either individually or as part of a region.

“We are proud to have been recognized by Project Public Health Ready for our high level of preparedness,” said Dr. Laura. Kornegay, Health Director for CSHD. “We will continue to work with our community partners to ensure that we are ready to respond to any public health emergency. Just as we have emergency plans for our communities, we also encourage families to have a plan for common emergencies such as winter storms.  Families should have an emergency kit prepared with supplies such as an alternate fuel source for heating your home; flashlights and batteries in your home and car; blankets; food that needs no cooking or refrigeration; a three day supply of water; prescription medicines; a battery operated radio and flashlights and battery powered cell phone chargers.”

PPHR recognition confirms that CSHD has a thorough and coordinated emergency response plan in place and that staff have the training to protect the health of the community during an emergency. Local health departments recognized by PPHR undergo a rigorous evaluation by peer review to assess their ability to meet a set of national standards for public health preparedness. These standards align with federal government requirements and other national best practices.

PPHR recognition also requires health departments to collaborate with their state, local, and community partners to develop plans that account for all the constituents in their jurisdictions. CSHD serves 293,000 citizens in a 2,500 square mile region that spans from Rockingham County in the north to Rockbridge County in the south and west to Bath and Highland Counties.

“When disaster strikes, it affects local communities, and local health departments are a critical part of any first response to disease outbreaks, emergencies, and acts of terrorism,” said Dr. LaMar Hasbrouck, NACCHO Executive Director. “NACCHO commends CSHD for being a model of public health emergency preparedness.”

NACCHO, the voice of the 2,800 local health departments across the country, provides resources to help local health department leaders develop public health policies and programs to ensure that communities have access to vital programs and services that people need to keep them protected from disease and disaster. Its mission is to be a leader, partner, catalyst and voice for local health departments in order to ensure the conditions that promote health and equity, combat disease and improve the quality and length of all lives.

For more information on CSHD and the services that the local health departments provide in its communities, visit www.thehealthdepartment.org.

For more information on Project Public Health Ready, including recognized sites, project tools, and resources, visit www.naccho.org/PPHR .

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Preview of #12 UVA at #1 Villanova

Chris Graham and Scott German break down #12 UVA at #1 Villanova on the Street Knowledge podcast.

Equality Virginia recognizes Virginians leading LGBT equality efforts

Equality Virginia will honor the 2017 class of OUTstanding Virginians on April 1.

House Republicans kill bill to rig Virginia Electoral College votes

A Republican whose bill would rig Virginia’s electoral college system today asked a House committee to kill his own bill.

Update: Second victim in Waynesboro drug overdoses dead

The second victim in a suspected Commerce Avenue drug overdose incident has died, according to Waynesboro Police.

Poll: A third of American voters already back Trump impeachment

More than a third of American voters already back the impeachment and removal of Donald Trump, according to a new poll.

Republicans advance bill to rig Electoral College

Virginia's congressional districts are already rigged. Now House Republicans are pushing through a bill to rig the Electoral College.

Poll: Virginia voters not thinking 2017 state elections just yet

Most of you seem to have no idea that there are state elections in Virginia in 2017, much less have an opinion on who should win.

Poll: Virginia looks unfavorably on President Trump

A new Roanoke College Poll has Virginians looking unfavorably on President Donald Trump.

GOP state budget will include 3% pay raise for state employees

The Republican state budget includes a 3% pay raise for state employees and funds to raise the starting salary of Virginia State Police.

Viewpoints on WVPT takes a look inside Vector Industries

Viewpoints takes a look at the operations at Vector Industries, a non-profit that provides employment to people with disabilities.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 