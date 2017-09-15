 jump to example.com

Protect yourself from back injury cures

Published Friday, Sep. 15, 2017, 10:25 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

back painIt would be difficult to find anyone over the age of 30 who hasn’t experienced back pain in one form or another. For most people, it isn’t a matter of “whether” they have had back pain; it is a matter of “when” they will have it. The problem is that as it involves the literal backbone of the human body, tackling back pain is never an easy thing to do. Searching for a magic cure isn’t an easy endeavor.

That can leave many people with injury-induced back pain going from one ineffectual treatment to the next, trying to find relief. This can be a dangerous path and can lead someone to have surgical procedures that don’t help and can sometimes exacerbate the problem. That can in turn lead to a lifetime of relying on pills just to get through the day. Many people with back injuries can spend years of their lives searching for a cure for what ails them. That can translate into millions of dollars, countless hours, and immeasurable pain and suffering.

If you are are dealing with back pain sustained during an accident, there are ways that some doctors might take advantage of the situation and offer you procedures that you don’t need — procedures that could end up hurting you. If you notice any of these signs, it is best to get a second opinion. Before you start on the cycle of pain, these are the best precautions to take.

 

Surgery should be your last option

If you go to a surgeon and they want to do a procedure immediately without suggesting other things first, that might be a warning sign. Generally, surgical procedures should be your last resort for a back injury. With lengthy recovery times followed by physical therapy, surgery isn’t the best place to start if you haven’t tried other ways to help your back pain. Although many surgeons say that back surgery is “minimally invasive,” that only relates to the surface of your skin. What is done microscopically is the same internally as something extremely invasive, which means that it is still major.

 

Chiropractors can help, but they shouldn’t become the cure

Often chiropractors can really help with back pain and are a very good option for someone with a back injury. The problem is that they aren’t a magic cure all by themselves. If you have an injury, then the damage isn’t just to your skeletal system (which is what a chiropractor targets); there is usually additional damage to the soft tissue and muscles in the back.

Those things need further help from a physical therapist or trainer. It is okay to get your back into alignment, but if you don’t strengthen the muscles around the spine, then it is going to continue to misalign, which can mean more visits to the chiropractor. Typically, if you sustain a back injury, the cure is going to be multiple forms of treatment.

 

Pharmaceutical companies are not your friend

The first course of treatment is likely going to be painkillers to numb the pain, but those are a short-term fix — or at least they are supposed to be. The reason there is such a rise in opioid use is that doctors who were out of other options prescribed pills to keep their patients going.

However, many doctors have made it a long-term solution that isn’t really a good one. It isn’t that painkillers won’t help and aren’t needed; it is just that they should only be part of the therapy and not a crutch. If you take painkillers for too long, opioid-induced hyperalgesia, or the brain generating pain outside of the injury, is likely to surface. In the end, the painkillers might actually end up being your biggest source of pain.

When you have a back injury, it can be a lifelong struggle with pain, even if you do all the right things. Fixing a back injury is never an easy or one-step process. Often, it takes a combination of treatment options to find the right “fit” to fix you. The best place to start with a back injury is to consult Irvine personal injury lawyers to ensure that you will have the resources to find the avenues that will bring you relief, and to make sure you aren’t left without the money to pay for treatment options and procedures that will help.

   
Discussion
 
Highlights

Liberalsplainin' is not going to bridge the racial, political divide

It has become de rigueur among progressives to sneer down our noses at the working-class whites who feel that they are being left behind.

Performance-driven nonsense driving NASCAR sponsor moves

Tuesday September 12, 2017 will be a day of infamy in NASCAR for many years to come when it comes to sponsorship, dedication and commitment.

#Charlottesville: Divide, not unite

We now have the second side to the “both sides” dichotomy of #Charlottesville that President Trump tried to sell us on.

Is UVA football coach Bronco Mendenhall on the hot seat?

You assume Bronco Mendenhall is secure at UVA in the second year of his five-year contract, and he probably is.

Events Calendar

Upcoming events in the Shenandoah Valley, Central Virginia and statewide from the Augusta Free Press Events Calendar. Don't see your event listed? Email augustafreepress2@gmail.com.

Grammy-nominated Four Freshmen performing at the Wayne Theatre on Sept. 16

The Wayne Theatre presents The Four Freshmen on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The Petty Hearts bring Tom Petty tribute to Wayne Theatre on Sept. 22

Tom Petty tribute band The Petty Hearts are coming to the Wayne Theatre on Friday, Sept. 22.

Web Design, Marketing

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the editor of AugustaFreePress.com, is an award-winning journalist, author, TV and radio host, and an ESPN3 college football and baseball color commentator.

   
Recent Posts
UVA names Harvard grad school dean James E. Ryan next president
Virginia Tech cadet chosen to highlight colors at ECU game
Col. Ty Seidule to give Constitution Day lecture at W&L
Ken Plum: We should know better
Virginia cotton forecast up 90 percent from 2016
Dinner Diva: Slow cooker meals with kids
Recent master of public health graduates take on new roles at Carilion
CAT’s Free Trolley to detour on Saturday
Kaine, Capito introduce bill to reduce workforce shortages through middle school pilot program
Beyer, Katko, Napolitano launch House Suicide Prevention Task Force
How close will Jose approach East Coast?
Kaine warns against insurers leaving rural Virginia communities
College football TV schedule: Week 3
ACC Football Notebook: Week 3
Virginia announces 2017 fall baseball schedule
ACC releases Virginia’s 2017-18 women’s basketball schedule
   
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 