The Progressive Era comes to Augusta County Library
Published Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2017, 12:09 pm
Front Page » Events » The Progressive Era comes to Augusta County Library
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574
The Augusta County Library invites you to take a peek at the past during the last week of the library’s Progressive Era traveling exhibition.
On loan from The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, The Progressive Era: Creating Modern America, 1900-1917, includes five panels full of historical information. The images, narratives, political cartoons, letters and more illustrate the reform movement, which “worked to make government more democratic, to lessen the effects of industrialization, and to regulate business” (The Gilder Lehrman Institute).
The panels’ topics include the Woman Suffrage Amendment, immigration and migration, industrial capitalization and more, touching on a variety of subjects still discussed and debated today. Come take a look at the hot-button issues of 1900-1917.
The Progressive Era traveling exhibition will be available for viewing at the Augusta County Library through Monday, March 13.
Augusta County Library has locations in Churchville, Craigsville, Deerfield, Fishersville and Middlebrook.
For questions and information, contact the library at 540-885-3961 or 540-949-6354 or visit AugustaCountyLibrary.org.
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion