The Progressive Era comes to Augusta County Library

The Augusta County Library invites you to take a peek at the past during the last week of the library’s Progressive Era traveling exhibition.

On loan from The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, The Progressive Era: Creating Modern America, 1900-1917, includes five panels full of historical information. The images, narratives, political cartoons, letters and more illustrate the reform movement, which “worked to make government more democratic, to lessen the effects of industrialization, and to regulate business” (The Gilder Lehrman Institute).

The panels’ topics include the Woman Suffrage Amendment, immigration and migration, industrial capitalization and more, touching on a variety of subjects still discussed and debated today. Come take a look at the hot-button issues of 1900-1917.

The Progressive Era traveling exhibition will be available for viewing at the Augusta County Library through Monday, March 13.

Augusta County Library has locations in Churchville, Craigsville, Deerfield, Fishersville and Middlebrook.

For questions and information, contact the library at 540-885-3961 or 540-949-6354 or visit AugustaCountyLibrary.org.