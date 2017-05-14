 jump to example.com

Program on aging, mental health set for May 30

Published Sunday, May. 14, 2017, 10:18 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Community Connections presents a program on Aging and Mental Health with Dr. Adam Kaul, M.D. on Tuesday, May 30 from 6-8 p.m. in the Staunton Public Library, located on the corner of Augusta Street and Churchville Avenue.

newspaperThis event, hosted by Mental Health America of Augusta in collaboration with the Daily Living Center Adult Day Health Care and Valley Program for Aging Services, is being held in recognition of May being both Older Adult Month and Mental Health Month.

Dr. Kaul will address the following issues on the topic of aging and mental health:

  • dementia, delirium and depression: The three D’s to know in mental health for older adults
  • common mental health issues for older people
  • how treatments differ for older individuals
  • caregiver/family/friend techniques/training

Dr. Kaul is a psychiatrist in private practice in Richmond. He specializes in Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and Geriatrics. He is the Medical Director for The VA REACH program for Regions One and Four.

This is a free program and open to the public. Please contact the MHA-A, for reservations as seating is limited.

For more information on this program and reservations, contact the MHA-A (540) 886-7181 or mhaa@ntelos.net.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
AAA: Gas prices falling ahead of Memorial Day
MBU physical therapy program receives full accreditation
Staunton District Traffic Alerts: May 15-19
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: May 15-19
P-Nats, Sox split Saturday doubleheader
Virginia legal community collects 1.2 million pounds of food for needy
Gaddis helps Furman down VMI Keydets, 8-2
Arnold’s homer helps Squirrels split DH
No. 10 Virginia splits doubleheader with Miami
McAuliffe announces Troops to Teachers Grant
Bridgewater College presents 2017 education awards
Staunton to receive $10K award for Project Dogwood
Liberty rallies, before falling in ninth to VCU, 5-4
Men’s tennis: No. 2 Virginia advances to NCAA Round of 16
VMI drops Game 1 of twinbill with Furman, 4-1
Liberty unveils future FBS football opponents
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 