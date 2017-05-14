Program on aging, mental health set for May 30

Community Connections presents a program on Aging and Mental Health with Dr. Adam Kaul, M.D. on Tuesday, May 30 from 6-8 p.m. in the Staunton Public Library, located on the corner of Augusta Street and Churchville Avenue.

This event, hosted by Mental Health America of Augusta in collaboration with the Daily Living Center Adult Day Health Care and Valley Program for Aging Services, is being held in recognition of May being both Older Adult Month and Mental Health Month.

Dr. Kaul will address the following issues on the topic of aging and mental health:

dementia, delirium and depression: The three D’s to know in mental health for older adults

common mental health issues for older people

how treatments differ for older individuals

caregiver/family/friend techniques/training

Dr. Kaul is a psychiatrist in private practice in Richmond. He specializes in Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and Geriatrics. He is the Medical Director for The VA REACH program for Regions One and Four.

This is a free program and open to the public. Please contact the MHA-A, for reservations as seating is limited.

For more information on this program and reservations, contact the MHA-A (540) 886-7181 or mhaa@ntelos.net.